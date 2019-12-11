A Dwarf Conifer With Blue Needles

Virtues: The dwarf conifer Picea pungens ‘Globosa’, a Colorado blue spruce, brightens the garden all year long with its stubby silver-blue needles. Better yet this bone-hardy selection remains a compact two to three feet all around, making it a fine choice for the front of the border, the rock garden, a foundation planting or any site where space is tight.

Common name: ‘Globosa’ Colorado blue spruce

Botanical name: Picea pungens ‘Globosa’

Exposure: Full to part sun

Season: Year-round, for foliage

Foliage: Short needles cover the branches. They are silvery blue in color.

Habit: It typically reaches about three feet tall and wide, though it reportedly can attain a larger size of up to five feet. ‘Globosa’ blue spruce is a slow grower, with tight, dense branching that makes it indeed globe-like.

Origins: The species Picea pungens is a spruce tree native to western North America. ‘Globosa’ is a cultivar dating back to 1937, when the first seedling was selected by Dutch grower Anthony Kluys.

How to grow ‘Globosa’ blue spruce: Site this dwarf conifer in full sun or part sun and average soil that drains well. It needs regular moisture, particularly in its first few seasons. Once it is deeply established, it may withstand dry spells. USDA Zones 2–8.

Image credit: By KENPEI – KENPEI’s photo, CC BY-SA 3.0

