Domingo Pine Is a Rugged Blue Evergreen

Virtues: Domingo pine is densely pyramidal in shape and richly blue-green in color. A fast-grower that rarely needs pruning, it can handle urban pollution and placement. It’s an exceptional conifer prized for its toughness, color, form and texture. It combines the best traits of its parents, two pines native to North America.

Common name: Domingo pine

Botanical name:Pinusstrobus xayacahuite ‘Domingo’

Exposure: Full sun

Season: Year-round for foliage

Foliage: Attractive blue-green foliage stands out in the landscape. The bluish cast of the needles complements the shaggy gray bark.

Habit: This is a fast-growing conifer that can reach 50 to 70 feet tall and 30 to 50 feet wide, with a strongly pyramidal shape.

Origins: Domingo pine is a hybrid of eastern white pine (Pinus strobus) and Mexican white pine (P. ayacahuite).

How to grow Domingo pine: Plant this evergreen tree in full sun and any well-drained soil. It will grow under dry to medium moisture. This is an adaptable conifer that is not picky about soil type and will withstand urban conditions and pollutants as well as winter winds. USDA Zones 4–7.