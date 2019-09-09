Achillea ‘Peter Cottontail’ Is a Distinctive, Different Yarrow

Virtues:Achillea ptarmica ’Peter Cottontail’ is a yarrow with a different look than more common varieties, which derive from the species Achillea millefolium. This long-blooming perennial has rounded white flowers that look like baby’s breath (or a tiny bunny tails). This deer- and rabbit-resistant plant is also drought tolerant.

Common name: ‘Peter Cottontail’ yarrow

Botanical name:Achillea ptarmica ‘Peter Cottontail’

Exposure: Full sun to part shade

Season: Midsummer into fall, for flowers

Flowers: Small white flowers that look like baby’s breath appear from midsummer into autumn. These work well as cut flowers, fresh or dried.

Foliage: Narrow, deep green leaves line the stems.

Habit: Achillea ‘Peter Cottontail’ is an herbaceous perennial that reaches 18 inches tall and 30 inches wide.

Origins: ‘Peter Cottontail’ is a selection of a species native to Europe and western Asia.

How to grow Achillea ‘Peter Cottontail’: Plant it in full sun to part shade, in well-drained soil that is average or lean in nutrients. Tolerates some drought once established. Do not fertilize because this can lead to excessive, floppy growth. Cut down the previous year’s stems in earliest spring. USDA Zones 3–8.

Image credit: Walters Gardens