Plant ‘Herbstsonne’ Coneflower for Its Height and Long-Lasting Bloom

'Herbstsonne' coneflower (Rudbeckia 'Herbstsonne') is a large, upright perennial that blooms from summer into autumn, with an impressive display of big yellow flowers on tall stems. These attract bees and butterflies and provide seeds for small songbirds, like American goldfinches.

'Herbstsonne' coneflower produces large yellow flowers on tall, upright stems.

Common name: 'Herbstsonne' coneflower (synonym 'Autumn Sun' coneflower, a translation of the German herbstsonne)

Botanical name: Rudbeckia 'Herbstsonne'

Origin: 'Herbstsonne' is believed to be a hybrid of two species: Rudbeckia nitida and Rudbeckia laciniata. It is also sold as a cultivar of each of these species. Rudbeckia nitida is native to the Deep South region of the United States, while R. laciniata has a wide native range that extends from southern Canada to northern Florida and west to Idaho and Arizona.

Flowers: This coneflower blooms from summer into early autumn (especially in cooler climates), with composite, or daisy-shaped, flowers. The drooping, medium-yellow rays surround a tall, upright gold to greenish-yellow cone. Flowers can be up to four inches in size. They appear on top of upright stems that add a foot or more to the plant's total height.

Foliage: Toothed, deep green and shiny, with deeply cut lobes.

Size and habit: This is an herbaceous perennial that reaches four to seven feet tall in bloom and two to three feet wide.

Growing 'Herbstsonne' coneflower

Exposure: Full sun

How to grow it: Site this tall yellow coneflower in full sun and average to poor soil with good drainage. It prefers regular moisture but tolerates drought once established. Deadheading can prolong the bloom time, but consider allowing some flowers to persist and set seed for birds. Avoid planting 'Herbstsonne' in rich soil or feeding it, conditions that can prompt excessive, weak growth that will require staking. It can spread by rhizomes (underground stems). To check its spread and keep it blooming well, dig and divide the clump every few years, discarding or transplanting extra pieces. USDA Zones 5–9.