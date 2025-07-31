‘Pincushion’ Allium Stands Strong With Sturdy Foliage and Flower Stems
‘Pincushion’ allium is a clumping type that flowers in late summer. Drought-tolerant and compact, this allium works well in small garden spaces and pots.
'Pincushion' allium touts straight, sturdy foliage and flowering stems that create a neat, upright habit. With its small size, this clumping, summer-blooming allium suits containers and garden edges. ‘Pincushion’ is a heavy bloomer, providing a mass of bright purple flower heads beginning in late summer. These delight bees and butterflies, while the onion-scented leaves can deter rabbits and deer.
Compared to other cultivars, 'Pincushion' differs in its size, habit and flower color. Its flowers are darker than those of 'Summer Beauty', 'Lavender Bubbles' and 'Millenium'. It is also a smaller plant than 'Summer Beauty' and 'Millenium', and its leaves are notably stiffer than usual for clumping alliums. It also boasts plentiful, strong flower stems that hold the flower heads upright throughout their life cycle.
Common name: ‘Pincushion’ allium
Botanical name: Allium ‘Pincushion’
Origin: This is hybrid allium introduced by Walters Gardens in 2024.
Flowers: Appearing late summer through autumn, in rounded heads of tiny orchid-purple florets. The spent flowers continue to add interest in fall.
Foliage: Long, narrow leaves are deep green with a tinge of blue and a very slight twist. They are stiffer than those of comparable alliums, making for a tighter habit.
Size and habit: ‘Pincushion’ allium grows as an upright clump of foliage just over a foot tall and wide. Its foliage emerges in spring and persists through fall, when it yellows and dies back.
Growing 'Pincushion' allium
Exposure: Full sun to part shade
How to grow it: Problem-free and not picky, clumping alliums like 'Pincushion' need low to moderate water and a spot in part shade or sunnier. Unlike bulbous alliums, this type grows from a mass of rhizomes that can be easily divided in spring. While some alliums are known to seed themselves around the garden, ‘Pincushion’ reportedly does not, so its seed heads may be left standing for winter interest. Remove the prior year’s remains in early spring. USDA Zones 4–8.