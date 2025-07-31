‘Pincushion’ Allium Stands Strong With Sturdy Foliage and Flower Stems

'Pincushion' allium touts straight, sturdy foliage and flowering stems that create a neat, upright habit. With its small size, this clumping, summer-blooming allium suits containers and garden edges. ‘Pincushion’ is a heavy bloomer, providing a mass of bright purple flower heads beginning in late summer. These delight bees and butterflies, while the onion-scented leaves can deter rabbits and deer.

The tidy and petite 'Pincushion' allium, a clumping type, works well near the front of the garden. Its round flower heads add color in late summer.

Compared to other cultivars, 'Pincushion' differs in its size, habit and flower color. Its flowers are darker than those of 'Summer Beauty', 'Lavender Bubbles' and 'Millenium'. It is also a smaller plant than 'Summer Beauty' and 'Millenium', and its leaves are notably stiffer than usual for clumping alliums. It also boasts plentiful, strong flower stems that hold the flower heads upright throughout their life cycle.

Common name: ‘Pincushion’ allium

Botanical name: Allium ‘Pincushion’

Origin: This is hybrid allium introduced by Walters Gardens in 2024.

Flowers: Appearing late summer through autumn, in rounded heads of tiny orchid-purple florets. The spent flowers continue to add interest in fall.

Foliage: Long, narrow leaves are deep green with a tinge of blue and a very slight twist. They are stiffer than those of comparable alliums, making for a tighter habit.

Size and habit: ‘Pincushion’ allium grows as an upright clump of foliage just over a foot tall and wide. Its foliage emerges in spring and persists through fall, when it yellows and dies back.

Growing 'Pincushion' allium

Exposure: Full sun to part shade