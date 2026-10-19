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‘Patriot’ Elm Stands As a Handsome, Healthy Street Tree

‘Patriot’ elm is a handsome and healthy substitute for the American elm. It tolerates Dutch elm disease and thrives in urban environments.

Meghan Shinn

'Patriot' elm (Ulmus 'Patriot') is an important hybrid that has stood the test of time, returning the elm to its position as a favored street tree. Its vase-shaped crown, narrow at the bottom and broad at the top, allows for vehicle clearance and sight lines while and provides cooling shade in summer. This adaptable deciduous tree also tolerates poor soil, salt and smog, further recommending it for the urban environment.

'Patriot' elm is a hybrid that combines excellent health with a handsome, versatile growth habit. Image by US National Arboretum/Public Domain.

'Patriot' elm has a complex, multi-species parentage that gives it a high tolerance of Dutch elm disease, plus moderate to good tolerance of elm leaf beetle and elm yellows (also known as elm phloem necrosis). Although it's a hybrid of Asian species, 'Patriot' has a vigor and form reminiscent of American elm (U. americana).

The American elm was long celebrated as the perfect tree for city landscapes, thanks to its elegant, upright habit, quick growth, adaptability and ease of transplant. The species met its downfall in the 1930s, with the accidental introduction of Dutch elm disease. Within 30 years, millions of American elms, especially those in towns and cities, died. Happily, city dwellers, politicians and scientists alike wanted to save this popular tree and supported elm research and breeding programs such as the one at the US National Arboretum, which eventually produced 'Patriot' elm.

Elms became popular street trees because their vase-shaped crown allows vehicle clearance while still providing ample shade. Image by daryl_mitchell/CC BY-SA 2.0

Common name: 'Patriot' elm

Botanical name: Ulmus 'Patriot'

Origin: 'Patriot' was developed by the US National Arboretum in the 1980s. It came about through a controlled cross between Ulmus 'Urban' (itself a hybrid of at least three different species) and 'Prospector', a selection of U. davidiana var. japonica. 'Patriot' was released to the horticulture trade in 1993.

Related: 'Patriot' elm was recognized by the Theodore Klein Plant Awards in 2026. Past winners include Tiny Wine ninebark, 'Storm Cloud' bluestar, dwarf hinoki cypress and shantung maple.

Flowers: Not visually significant

Foliage: Large, toothed, oval leaves with a deep green color during the growing season. They turn yellow in early fall. Deciduous.

'Patriot' elm foliage in the fall. Image by J. Frank Schmidt & Son Co.

Size and habit: 'Patriot' grows with a single trunk and vase-shaped crown that reaches up to 50 feet tall and 40 feet wide at its top. Its growth habit recommends it for street planting and parks.

Growing 'Patriot' elm

Exposure: Full sun

How to grow it: Plant 'Patriot' elm in full sun and, preferably, moist but well-drained soil. However, it will tolerate wetter soil and occasional flooding, as well as brief drought and air pollution. USDA Zones 4–9.

trees
Meghan ShinnAuthor
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