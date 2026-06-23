Pale Coneflower Offers Early Echinacea Blooms That Attract Pollinators

Pale coneflower (Echinacea pallida) is a wildlife-friendly, drought-tolerant native perennial that helps bridge the gap between spring and summer bloomers. Its uniquely shaped ray flowers, which feature thin, drooping petals, appear over several weeks in late spring and early summer, before its cousin purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea) blooms. These flowers draw native bees, butterflies and even hummingbirds. Later, the seeds of pale coneflower feed songbirds such as American goldfinches.

Related: Check out some of our favorite hybrid coneflowers: 'Cheyenne Spirit', which blooms in a range of warm colors, and 'Fragrant Angel', a top performer for pollinators.

Pale coneflower is a good pollinator plant, attracting butterflies as well as bees when it blooms in late spring and early summer. Credit: Jacob Friend/Public Domain

Common name: Pale coneflower, pale purple coneflower

Botanical name: Echinacea pallida

Origin: This Echinacea species is native to the central United States, from Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska south to the Gulf of Mexico. It also occurs in natural spaces in the Northeast and along the Atlantic Coast of the Southeast, although it is not considered native there. It grows in dry to moderately moist prairies and open savannahs.

Flowers: Bloom time is late spring into midsummer. The flowers consist of a rounded, rust-colored disc ringed by long, narrow rays in medium to light pink or sometimes white. The rays droop straight downward, making the flower resemble a shuttlecock or grass skirt.

Foliage: Long, narrow, medium green and hairy leaves arranged in a dense clump.

Size and habit: Pale coneflower grows as a low, upright clump of foliage about 12 inches tall and wide, but its flower stems can reach up to 3 feet tall. This is an herbaceous perennial, dying back in the fall and regrowing in spring.

Pale coneflower's flowering stems rise high above its long, narrow green leaves, which somewhat look like broad blades of grass. Credit: aarongunnar/CC BY 4.0

Growing pale coneflower

Exposure: Full to part sun

How to grow it: Plant pale coneflower in average soil with good drainage and moderate to low water. It will grow and bloom best in full sun, though it can perform in part sun. Once established, this tap-rooted perennial is highly drought tolerant. It also copes well with heat and humidity.

Echinacea pallida spreads by seed and may be considered aggressive when it is happy with its habitat. Deadheading will prevent unwanted seeding, but birds do enjoy the seeds, so consider leaving some seed heads standing.

This plant can also be kept in check by pairing it with strong competitors, such as prairie grasses, which also create a pretty backdrop for the tall-stemmed flowers. They can even appear to float above the grass, with the coarse echinacea foliage well hidden. Possible partners include prairie dropseed and switchgrass.