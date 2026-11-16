Northern Pecan Is an Award-Winning Shade Tree for Wildlife Gardens

Northern pecan (Carya illinoiensis) is a large deciduous tree that creates beautiful, cooling shade with its lush canopy. Its large compound leaves cast the dappled shade preferred by many favorite woodland garden perennials. It has good wildlife value, feeding birds and small mammals with its nuts and serving as a larval host for the gray hairstreak butterfly and hickory horndevil moth. This North American native species was named Tree of the Year by Nebraska's GreatPlants award program.

Northern pecan has compound foliage, meaning that each leaf is made up of numerous slender leaflets. The flowers are drooping catkins obscured by the leaves. Credit: Lazaregagnidze/CC BY-SA 3.0

Common name: Northern pecan

Botanical name: Carya illinoiensis

Origin: This species grows naturally on stream banks and woodsy bottomlands from the southern Midwest through Alabama and Texas and into Mexico.

Flowers/fruits: The flowers are not ornamental, but they give way to sweet, edible nuts, which develop in husks that dry and split open in the fall. Male and female flowers occur on the same tree, but it’s still advised to plant more than one tree for the best production.

Northern pecan produces nuts within hard husks that darken as they mature, eventually drying out and splitting open. Credit: Shelby Lyn Sanders/CC BY 4.0

Foliage: The northern pecan tree has compound leaves that are composed of 9 to 17 long, narrow leaflets each. The leaves are medium green in the growing season and dull gold in the fall.

Size and habit: This deciduous tree grows between 75 and 100 feet tall, with a rounded crown that spans 40 to 70 feet.

Growing northern pecan

Exposure: Full sun