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Northern Bayberry Tolerates Many Garden Challenges

Northern bayberry evolved tolerating the harsh conditions of the Atlantic shore. Its rugged nature suits it to the most challenging garden spaces.

Meghan Shinn

Northern bayberry (Myrica pensylvanica) is a bird-friendly shrub native to the northeastern United States. A rugged plant of the Atlantic seashore, it is highly tolerant of salt spray (including de-icing agents used to treat paths and roadways), heat, cold, drought and brief seasonal flooding. Its blue-gray fruits, twiggy structure and self reliance make northern bayberry a great choice for an informal hedge or the transition space between a tended landscape and natural area.

Related: "Nine Native Shrubs for Tough Garden Spaces"

Northern bayberry has dense, twiggy branches and few needs, making it an effective, low-maintenance screen or rustic hedge at the edge of a property. Credit: Kerry Ann Moore

Common name: Northern bayberry

Botanical name: Myrica pensylvanica

Origin: This shrub is native to the eastern Canada and the US's Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. It grows naturally in thickets, wood edges and along the coastline.

Flowers: Small yellow catkins appear in spring, with male and female flowers occurring on separate plants. They are not eye-catching. If female shrubs are pollinated, they produce waxy blue-gray fruits that ripen in late summer and hold on through winter, attracting birds.

Related: Read about other woody plants with blue fruits.

Female northern bayberry shrubs can produce dusky blue fruits that songbirds find irresistible. Credit: Jennifer Benner

Foliage: Deciduous, although some leaves may hang on through winter. The leathery leaves are dark green to grayish green in color and shaped like a narrow oval. Fall color is not bright.

Size and habit: This shrub grows 5 to 10 feet tall and wide, with an upright rounded shape. It can spread by suckers (new growth from the base) to create a thicket.

Growing northern bayberry

Exposure: Full sun

How to grow it: Plant northern bayberry in full sun and any type of soil. Provide regular watering while it gets established, but thereafter it will tolerate drought. To ensure fruit set, plant both a female and a male shrub. The easiest way to determine the shrub's sex is to shop in fall, when you can go by the presence or absence of fruit. Another strategy is to simply plant more than three specimens, increasing the odds that both male and female plants are in the group. USDA Zones 3–7a. In warmer climates, try the closely related Myrica heterophylla, a smaller but similar looking shrub that is native to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

bird gardeningnative plantsshrubs
Meghan ShinnAuthor
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