Northern Bayberry Tolerates Many Garden Challenges

Northern bayberry (Myrica pensylvanica) is a bird-friendly shrub native to the northeastern United States. A rugged plant of the Atlantic seashore, it is highly tolerant of salt spray (including de-icing agents used to treat paths and roadways), heat, cold, drought and brief seasonal flooding. Its blue-gray fruits, twiggy structure and self reliance make northern bayberry a great choice for an informal hedge or the transition space between a tended landscape and natural area.

Northern bayberry has dense, twiggy branches and few needs, making it an effective, low-maintenance screen or rustic hedge at the edge of a property. Credit: Kerry Ann Moore

Common name: Northern bayberry

Botanical name: Myrica pensylvanica

Origin: This shrub is native to the eastern Canada and the US's Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. It grows naturally in thickets, wood edges and along the coastline.

Flowers: Small yellow catkins appear in spring, with male and female flowers occurring on separate plants. They are not eye-catching. If female shrubs are pollinated, they produce waxy blue-gray fruits that ripen in late summer and hold on through winter, attracting birds.

Female northern bayberry shrubs can produce dusky blue fruits that songbirds find irresistible. Credit: Jennifer Benner

Foliage: Deciduous, although some leaves may hang on through winter. The leathery leaves are dark green to grayish green in color and shaped like a narrow oval. Fall color is not bright.

Size and habit: This shrub grows 5 to 10 feet tall and wide, with an upright rounded shape. It can spread by suckers (new growth from the base) to create a thicket.

Growing northern bayberry

Exposure: Full sun