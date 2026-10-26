Northern Bayberry Tolerates Many Garden Challenges
Northern bayberry evolved tolerating the harsh conditions of the Atlantic shore. Its rugged nature suits it to the most challenging garden spaces.
Northern bayberry (Myrica pensylvanica) is a bird-friendly shrub native to the northeastern United States. A rugged plant of the Atlantic seashore, it is highly tolerant of salt spray (including de-icing agents used to treat paths and roadways), heat, cold, drought and brief seasonal flooding. Its blue-gray fruits, twiggy structure and self reliance make northern bayberry a great choice for an informal hedge or the transition space between a tended landscape and natural area.
Common name: Northern bayberry
Botanical name: Myrica pensylvanica
Origin: This shrub is native to the eastern Canada and the US's Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. It grows naturally in thickets, wood edges and along the coastline.
Flowers: Small yellow catkins appear in spring, with male and female flowers occurring on separate plants. They are not eye-catching. If female shrubs are pollinated, they produce waxy blue-gray fruits that ripen in late summer and hold on through winter, attracting birds.
Foliage: Deciduous, although some leaves may hang on through winter. The leathery leaves are dark green to grayish green in color and shaped like a narrow oval. Fall color is not bright.
Size and habit: This shrub grows 5 to 10 feet tall and wide, with an upright rounded shape. It can spread by suckers (new growth from the base) to create a thicket.
Growing northern bayberry
Exposure: Full sun
How to grow it: Plant northern bayberry in full sun and any type of soil. Provide regular watering while it gets established, but thereafter it will tolerate drought. To ensure fruit set, plant both a female and a male shrub. The easiest way to determine the shrub's sex is to shop in fall, when you can go by the presence or absence of fruit. Another strategy is to simply plant more than three specimens, increasing the odds that both male and female plants are in the group. USDA Zones 3–7a. In warmer climates, try the closely related Myrica heterophylla, a smaller but similar looking shrub that is native to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.