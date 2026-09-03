SubscribeConnectLearn
Subscribe to our newsletters
PlantsSmart GardeningEdible GardeningContainer GardeningGardensBy RegionGardenersSubscribe

Grow Large-Leaved Aster for Its Foliage and Flowers

This North American native aster has big leaves and great shade tolerance, plus a bonus of late-season pollinator-friendly flowers.

Meghan Shinn

An eastern North America native plant, large-leaved aster (Eurybia macrophylla) is a shade-loving perennial whose growth pattern and sizable leaves make it a good ground cover. When it blooms from late summer into autumn, its daisy-like flowers attract pollinators.

Related: "Tips on Growing Native Asters, Plus a Few of the Best"

Large-leaved aster (Eurybia macrophylla) blooms from late summer into autumn. Above, its namesake leaves mingle with ferns for a contrast of textures. Credit: Norma Malinowski/CC BY 4.0

Common name: Large-leaved aster

Botanical name: Eurybia macrophylla

Origin: This species grows naturally in open woods and clearings across eastern Canada and the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Great Lakes and Upper South regions of the United States.

Flowers: The daisy-like flowers consist of bluish purple to white rays surrounding a golden central disc. The individual flowers are small but very numerous, making an eye-catching display.

Related: "Summer-Flowering Perennials for Shade Gardens"

Foliage: Medium green, oval to roughly heart shaped, held densely at the base of the plant.

Size and habit: This is an herbaceous perennial that reaches up to 3 feet tall in bloom. Its leaves typically remain about a foot tall. It spreads by rhizomes beneath the ground.

Growing large-leaved aster

Exposure: Dappled light, part shade, full shade

How to grow it: Plant large-leaved aster where it will receive mostly shade throughout the day. A few hours of sun can increase blooming, although it will still produce flowers in complete shade. It prefers moist, well-drained soil with good fertility. An annual topdressing of compost of leaf mould will create its ideal soil conditions. When happy, this aster can spread by both rhizomes beneath the soil and self-seeding, although it is not considered aggressive. Its foliage and spreading growth makes it a good ground cover in a naturalistic woodland garden, and its flowers are a bonus in the late season. USDA Zones 3–8.

flowering plantsfoliage plantsnative plantsperennialsshade
Meghan ShinnAuthor
Related Stories
Tall spikes of golden-brown feathery flowers atop Golden Sunset sorghastrum or yellow prairie grass
GrassesPlant Golden Sunset Sorghastrum as an Alternative to Karl FoersterMeghan Shinn
Hidcote And Phenomenal lavender on Longview Lavender Farm
PerennialsHow to Successfully Grow Lavender in Northern ClimatesAmy Grisak
Fuzzy silver leaves on 'Silver Shield' plectranthus
Container Plants‘Silver Shield’ Plectranthus Brightens Dry Shade Gardens and PotsMeghan Shinn
Biennial greens and herbs collage
BiennialsBiennial Herbs and Greens for a Self-Sustaining GardenDaryl Beyers
How to Grow Biennial Flowers and 6 Garden Favorites
Garden DesignHow to Grow Biennial Flowers and 6 Garden FavoritesDaryl Beyers
Green and white striped leaves on 'Crazy Fortune' anise hyssop
Perennials‘Crazy Fortune’ Anise Hyssop Stands Out With Variegated FoliageMeghan Shinn

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

SitemapAbout UsSubscribeRenew a SubscriptionGive a GiftDigital EditionsCustomer ServiceAdvertisePrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Sister Sites:Cuisine at HomeGarden GatePopular WoodworkingWoodsmithSubscribe to E-Newsletters
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest