Grow Large-Leaved Aster for Its Foliage and Flowers
This North American native aster has big leaves and great shade tolerance, plus a bonus of late-season pollinator-friendly flowers.
An eastern North America native plant, large-leaved aster (Eurybia macrophylla) is a shade-loving perennial whose growth pattern and sizable leaves make it a good ground cover. When it blooms from late summer into autumn, its daisy-like flowers attract pollinators.
Common name: Large-leaved aster
Botanical name: Eurybia macrophylla
Origin: This species grows naturally in open woods and clearings across eastern Canada and the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Great Lakes and Upper South regions of the United States.
Flowers: The daisy-like flowers consist of bluish purple to white rays surrounding a golden central disc. The individual flowers are small but very numerous, making an eye-catching display.
Foliage: Medium green, oval to roughly heart shaped, held densely at the base of the plant.
Size and habit: This is an herbaceous perennial that reaches up to 3 feet tall in bloom. Its leaves typically remain about a foot tall. It spreads by rhizomes beneath the ground.
Growing large-leaved aster
Exposure: Dappled light, part shade, full shade
How to grow it: Plant large-leaved aster where it will receive mostly shade throughout the day. A few hours of sun can increase blooming, although it will still produce flowers in complete shade. It prefers moist, well-drained soil with good fertility. An annual topdressing of compost of leaf mould will create its ideal soil conditions. When happy, this aster can spread by both rhizomes beneath the soil and self-seeding, although it is not considered aggressive. Its foliage and spreading growth makes it a good ground cover in a naturalistic woodland garden, and its flowers are a bonus in the late season. USDA Zones 3–8.