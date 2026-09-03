Grow Large-Leaved Aster for Its Foliage and Flowers

An eastern North America native plant, large-leaved aster (Eurybia macrophylla) is a shade-loving perennial whose growth pattern and sizable leaves make it a good ground cover. When it blooms from late summer into autumn, its daisy-like flowers attract pollinators.

Large-leaved aster (Eurybia macrophylla) blooms from late summer into autumn. Above, its namesake leaves mingle with ferns for a contrast of textures. Credit: Norma Malinowski/CC BY 4.0

Common name: Large-leaved aster

Botanical name: Eurybia macrophylla

Origin: This species grows naturally in open woods and clearings across eastern Canada and the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Great Lakes and Upper South regions of the United States.

Flowers: The daisy-like flowers consist of bluish purple to white rays surrounding a golden central disc. The individual flowers are small but very numerous, making an eye-catching display.

Foliage: Medium green, oval to roughly heart shaped, held densely at the base of the plant.

Size and habit: This is an herbaceous perennial that reaches up to 3 feet tall in bloom. Its leaves typically remain about a foot tall. It spreads by rhizomes beneath the ground.

Growing large-leaved aster

Exposure: Dappled light, part shade, full shade