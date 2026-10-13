Ladies of the Bridge: Influential Women in American Garden History

The Terrace Gardens at Sarah P. Duke Gardens in Durham, N.C., are a living example of the work of influential designer Ellen Biddle Shipman. Photo by Keith Kennedy/Duke Gardens

A Look Back in Time

To understand the sea change that occurred in gardening style from 1870 to 1920, we should begin by remembering what women endured in the early years of that time.

Before 1910, women had to contend with heavily layered, structured clothing. Corsets tightened waistlines. High necklines covered women from chin to waist, and floor-length dresses covered the rest. Skirts were fitted with bustles that lifted the fabric of their backsides so it wouldn’t drag on the floor. Women were so constrained that “fainting couches” were introduced so they could pant in peace.

When the new century arrived, the world exploded. Art shattered into Cubism and madness-colored Expressionism. Radical couture introduced straight, boyish and knee-length silhouettes that freed female movement. Curves were flattened with bandeaus. Women got the vote. Booze may have been outlawed, but that didn’t stop the drinking.

Ladies of the Bridge: Women in American Garden Design

More quietly, but with energy and skillful focus, a group of women garden designers of the time took the pompous landscapes of the Gilded Age and transformed them into lush, voluptuous gardens that reflected the free and feminine spirit unleashed in the early 20th century.

We can think of these designers as “ladies of the bridge.” They stood between the manicured Victorian design called “carpet bedding” and a more open and lovely expression of horticultural art. They didn’t just walk across that bridge, they danced across it like Isadora Duncan, throwing convention to the wind and sowing enchantment in the designs.

The Terrace Gardens were constructed in the late 1930s. They relied on Shipman’s signature use of strong intersecting lines juxtaposed with lush, colorful planting design. Photo from Duke University Archives.

The Starting Point

At the older end of the bridge was the 19th-century cottage garden for people of modest means in the late Victorian period. This garden was usually just a group of plants its owner liked. Geraniums (including Pelargonium) were popular. Petunias offered vivid colors. Hollyhocks, foxgloves, delphiniums and sunflowers gave height. Lavender, heliotrope, stock and dianthus gave scent. Roses provided romance. Annuals like nasturtiums, cosmos, verbena and mignonette added long-lasting color and filled in gaps. Bulbs brightened early spring days. Morning glory and clematis were popular for covering walls and trellises. These plants were pretty and easy to grow, and they created a dense, informal aesthetic.

Cottage gardens on the rise

For a good look at a cottage garden of the time, check your library for An Island Garden, written by Celia Thaxter and illustrated by Childe Hassam, the American Impressionist. Houghton Mifflin first published the book in 1894 and printed an edition with chromolithograph reproductions of Hassam’s vigorous oil paintings in 1988.

Thaxter’s 50-by-15-foot garden contained 57 different annuals, perennials and vines. Its back edge was planted primarily with hollyhocks, sweet peas and sunflowers. This famous garden, now a living museum on Appledore Island, Maine, not far offshore from Portsmouth, N.H., can still be visited.

Cottage gardens contrasted with the opulent gardens of the wealthy during the Gilded Age (1877 to 1893), when a thin veneer of enormous wealth covered the vast poverty in the social strata that seethed underneath. Large estates featured acres of lawn, formal plantings and occasionally idyllic passages with classical themes, requiring large staffs of gardeners to perform intensive maintenance. The financial Panic of 1893 and the advent of the Progressive Era helped check the excesses of the robber barons. The smell of a social revolution was on the wind.

Three Influential Women in American Garden History

This archival photograph shows a flower garden parterre designed by Ellen Biddle Shipman in Fredericksburg, Va., in the early 1920s. Shipman brought a modern twist to the traditional parterre by using cottage-garden plants and extending the pattern across the overall site design. Public Domain/Library of Congress

Ellen Biddle Shipman

It was during the tumultuous last decade of the 1800s that a young woman in her early 20s named Ellen Biddle (1869–1950) broke into the male-dominated field of garden design. Commenting about those years in a 1938 interview with The New York Times, she said, “Before women took hold of the profession, landscape architects were doing what I call cemetery work.”

She said she used plants not as decorations but as if she “were painting pictures as an artist.” That idea emerged from her time at Radcliffe, Harvard’s women’s annex, where she met a young Harvard playwright named Louis Shipman. They soon bolted academe for the Cornish Art Colony in Portsmouth, N.H., joining the likes of painter Maxfield Parrish and sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens.

Shipman planned the large woodland landscape at The Causeway, now known as Tregaron, a Washington, D.C. estate designed by her friend and mentor Charles Platt. Public Domain/Library of Congress

Ellen, now Ellen Biddle Shipman, absorbed the way the Colony’s trained eyes and aesthetic tastes created some of the most visually pleasing gardens in the country, using geometric patterns and cottage-style plantings. Shipman soon synthesized these with Gertrude Jekyll’s creative use of borders and with memories of her grandparents’ farm, creating a unique style. She included elements of the parterre patterns from the 19th century but put them to new use as aspects of overall landscape designs rather than as focal points.

She said she used plants not as decorations but as if she “were painting pictures as an artist.”

Artist and architect Charles Platt, a Cornish Colony member, recognized Shipman’s talents. Ellen’s marriage to Louis Shipman ended in 1910, and she turned to landscape architecture to support their three children. She and Platt began to collaborate, mixing her knowledge of horticulture with his knowledge of drafting and design.

A garden legacy

From Platt, Ellen learned to structure gardens around an axis relating to the house, creating a series of outdoor rooms. She designed hundreds of gardens across the country, with and without Platt, and employed only women at the practice she established in New York City in the early 1920s. Her legacy includes the Terrace Gardens at Duke University’s Sarah P. Duke Gardens and the landscape at Longue Vue House & Gardens in New Orleans, both of which remain true to her designs today.

Beatrix Farrand created ”wild gardens” toward property edges. (Above, her family’s Maine home, c. 1917) Public Domain/Library of Congress

Beatrix Farrand

While Ellen Biddle Shipman was designing gardens across America, her colleague Beatrix Farrand (1872–1959) was helping to found the American Society of Landscape Architects. In 1899, she was the only woman at its founding meeting. The society began to lay down the principles that integrated the old idea of gardens as stiff, geometrically patterned, hedged parterres—spaces to plant bulbs, perennials and annuals—with nature, art and architecture.

Dumbarton Oaks

Beatrix was an essential garden designer for the modern world bursting forth in the teens and ’20s. The pinnacle of her work is Dumbarton Oaks in the Georgetown area of Washington, D.C. She designed this garden with Mildred Bliss for the Bliss mansion and grounds. It remains one of the most well-preserved of her hundreds of gardens; it’s likely the last remaining landscape in North America that hews closely to her original design. In 2014 it was singled out by National Geographic as one of the 10 best gardens in the world.

Beatrix Farrand used formal elements close to the home (Italian Garden at Kenarden Lodge, Maine, c. 1914). Public Domain/Library of Congress

Formal perennial borders

Farrand had a knack for designing perennial borders, which she used in rather formal displays near the mansion. Semicircular stone walls, lawns, grasses, shrubs and pathways formed the transition into informal gardens, landscapes with mature trees and deep woods.

Her unique approach included garden rooms that led visitors on a journey. Like Ellen Biddle Shipman, she was also influenced by Gertrude Jekyll as she moved away from Victorian bedding to favor drifts of perennials in borders that focused on color, harmony, texture and succession of bloom.

Native plants and designing with the landscape

Beatrix’s designs responded to the land’s natural contours, rather than forcing the gardens into a flat landscape. She was an early champion of using native plants to transition from formal areas near the house to more “wild” parts of the landscape.

She often manipulated sight lines to make spaces seem larger, or to frame specific views by narrowing paths and creating intimate hidden corners. She was also precise about detail, with a discerning eye for garden furniture, structures and the placement of statuary.

Incidentally, she was the niece of Edith Wharton and moved among New York’s high society. That didn’t stop this lady from getting her hands dirty and mud on her boots.

Today, visitors to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden can experience the work of Alice Recknagel Ireys in the Fragrance Garden, which is now named for her. Ireys designed this space to be welcoming to people with visual impairments, with accessible paths and raised beds containing scented and tactile plants. Photo by Michael Stewart/Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Alice Recknagel Ireys

The third member of our trio of ladies on the bridge is Alice Recknagel Ireys (1911–2000), who, according to her obituary in The New York Times on December 17, 2000, was “one of the most prominent landscape architects of the 20th century, with more than 1,000 public and private projects to her name. She was a bridge between the 19th century tradition of gracious landscaping for grand estates and elegant modern design for postwar suburban homes.” Her public projects can still be seen at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx.

The Fragrance Garden at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

In 1955, Alice designed perhaps her most well-known project, the Fragrance Garden at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, which is now named for her. This space was the irst public-garden area designed for people with visual impairments. High raised beds and wheelchair-friendly paths make the plants easily accessible for visitors to touch and smell.

While living in Greenwich Village in the late 1960s, long before I knew of Alice Recknagel Ireys or even began my career in garden writing, I befriended a young woman named Catherine Ireys. When she saw I was interested in plants and gardening, she said, “You have to meet my mom.” We took the subway, emerged in Brooklyn Heights and walked a short distance to her mother’s home on Willow Street. Dated to 1835, the house had held five generations of the Recknagel family, and the promenade along the East River provided a glorious view of Manhattan’s tall buildings.

Mrs. Alice Ireys gave me the squint-eye, as I remember. I was a bit of a scruffy hippie at the time, but Cathy was delighted to see her mom, and there was warmth between the two of them.

An eye for detail

That squint-eye featured into Alice’s work, making sure the plantings met her demands. In 1978, she was elected a fellow in the American Society of Landscape Architects. In 1991, she received the Liberty Hyde Bailey Award from the American Horticultural Society. A documentary film about her life and work, The Living Landscapes of Alice Recknagel Ireys, by Malcolm MacDougall, was released in 2000 and can be seen on YouTube today.

Influential Women in American Garden Design

So, there you have it. A strong bridge that opened male formalism to the female perspective, and on that bridge, three women—Ellen Biddle Shipman, Beatrix Farrand and Alice Recknagel Ireys—who showed America and the world that truly great landscapes are genderless because they’re inclusive, and artful because they are created by artists.