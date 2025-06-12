SubscribeConnectLearn
‘Italian White’ Sunflower Offers a Twist on the Summer Classic

‘Italian White’ sunflower is a wonderful variety to grow for cut flowers or to support pollinators. Its light color and smaller blooms make it a delight in the garden or bouquets.

Meghan Shinn

With its branched stems bursting with pale and relatively small blooms, the heirloom variety 'Italian White' sunflower is a distinctive flower for the garden and the vase. Its multitude of light yellow, four-inch-round flowers attract pollinators in summer, and come fall the birds can enjoy its seeds. Easy to grow, this sunflower is perfect for gardeners wanting something a little different than the typical deep golden type.

'Italian White' sunflower blooms in a pale yellow that contrast beautifully with the dark center of the flower.

Common name: 'Italian White'

Botanical name: Helianthus annuus 'Italian White'

Flowers: 'Italian White' sunflowers measure about 4 inches in diameter, making them a smaller-flowered variety. The rays are a very light yellow, while the central disc is brown to black in color. Blooms typically start in midsummer and continue into autumn, from seed planted in late spring.

Related: "Quick Tips for Cutting Flowers from the Garden"

Foliage: Medium green and roughly heart-shaped.

Size and habit: This is an upright annual sunflower that produces many stems. It reaches 4 to 6 feet tall and 3 to 4 feet wide. The stems produce multiple branches, on the end of which the flowers occur.

Related: "Lemon Queen Perennial Sunflower Impresses with Its Size and Late Bloom"

Growing 'Italian White' sunflower

Exposure: Full sun

How to grow it: Sow seeds of 'Italian White' sunflower in full sun and average, well-drained soil after any chance of frost has passed in spring to early summer. Space the seeds 18 to 24 inches apart, sowing several seeds per planting hole. After two sets of true leaves have developed, thin to one plant per hole.

Related: "Why and How to Start Annual Plants from Seed"

Provide moderate water, keeping the soil moist especially in the early stages of germination and seedling growth. As sunflowers mature, they develop a deep root system that allows them to source water, so they can tolerate short stints of drought. However, for the best flower production and plant health you'll want to provide water during longer dry spells. For bouquets, harvest the flower as it starts to open. Remove any leaves that will be underwater in the vase.

Image credit: by Krzysztof Ziarnek, Kenraiz - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

annualsflowering plants
Meghan ShinnAuthor
