How to Grow a Spiral Herb Garden

Author Amy Grisak created a raised spiral to better grow certain herbs and flowers despite her clay soil. Here it is about six weeks after planting.

Think outside the Box with a Spiral Herb Garden

Herbs have the reputation of being low-maintenance, easy-to-grow plants, but this is not always the case. Over the years, I’ve discovered that many of my favorites do not thrive in the clay-based, alkaline soil native to our backyard. I could have tried them in a standard raised bed—always an option to correct less-than-ideal growing conditions—but I fell in love with a less conventional construction: the herb spiral.

Be it in a pinecone at your feet or the swirling galaxies that lie beyond our sight, the spiral is a pattern that shows up in nature. And the herb spiral is a nearly perfect garden that combines aesthetics with functionality, adding up to an eye-catching and productive kitchen-garden centerpiece.

Related Article: Uncommon Herbs to Grow at Home

Rooted in permaculture

I was first smitten with the concept of the herb spiral many years ago while visiting Kareen Erbe at Broken Ground Permaculture in Bozeman, Mont. Her beautiful stone spiral garden held basil, sage and a cucumber plant that trailed down the warm wall. Everything looked happy and thriving.

A nationally known permaculture expert, Kareen explained how this three-dimensional garden creates microclimates to support herbs and other plants with different growing preferences within the same space. Utilizing such design has been a trusted growing method in permaculture circles for decades.

Benefits of the spiral garden design

The naturalistic shape, which features interior spirals that stand higher than the outside edges, provides protection from hot sun or drying wind to strategically placed plants. High winds are a constant struggle in this region, and tucking susceptible plants behind one of the interior layers helps mitigate this particular stressor. Remarkably, even a small amount of protection makes a significant difference.

The spiral also allows the gardener to better control the soil conditions. Generally, most herbs prefer sandy loam or even rocky soil that is slightly acidic, with a pH level between 6 and 7. In my home garden, the clay soil does not drain well at all, and even when I regularly amend it with sulfur to increase the acidity, many of the herbs languish (at best) if planted in the native ground.

Finally, this spiral garden provides the opportunity to pack more growing areas in a small space. My five-foot-diameter spiral offers roughly 27 square feet of planting space. And it’s very nice to have my herbs, particularly the culinary ones, all in one spot; it makes harvesting more convenient.

Amy was inspired by a visit with permaculture expert Kareen Erbe, whose own herb spiral has proven its worth over many seasons in Montana’s challenging climate.

Materials for a Spiral Herb Garden

Similar to when I built a keyhole garden several years ago, making an herb spiral gave me the chance to work with stone again. It’s my preferred medium—primarily due to personal preference, but also because I can acquire stone at little to no cost outside of the sweat equity required to haul it.

However, a need to purchase stone wouldn’t necessarily be a drawback. The upside is the opportunity to choose the shape, color and type of rock that visually enhances your garden. In some regards, buying stone also makes construction easier, because you can opt for more evenly shaped and even flat stones. This makes assembling them into spiral walls less of a puzzle.

Stone isn’t the only choice for an herb spiral. Other perfectly acceptable building materials include bricks, concrete blocks and even logs, which can be cut and set upright to form the layers. As long as the diameter of the wood spans six inches or greater, it will last for years.

A Spot for the Spiral

In the permaculture world, designers identify different zones within a larger area according to how resources will be used. An herb spiral belongs in Zone 1, which is the high-use area closest to the house. While I would love to have herbs growing right outside my kitchen door, my fenced garden around the patio had no space left to offer. So, I built the spiral near the keyhole garden on the other side of the house.

There, on the north side of the spiral garden, a massive elderberry bush provides protection from the prevailing wind without blocking any sunlight. To the south, the 30-inch-tall keyhole garden does not significantly shade the garden, yet it does provide a little shelter from the wind.

The neighboring yard to the east includes pine trees, so the herb spiral receives morning sun that’s a bit more mottled than if it stood out in the open. The west-facing side of the spiral receives an unfiltered, hot exposure, making it ideal for the many herbs that thrive in such conditions, especially heat-loving basil and sage.

The herb spiral was built with stone, Amy's favorite material. The highest point is at its center, with the walls tapering down as they wind toward the tail end, seen at the top center of this photo.

Building the Spiral Herb Garden

The size of the spiral is up to the gardener, but you’ll want to be able to reach the center without having to climb or crawl across the outer rings. A measurement between four and six feet is a common diameter for most of these gardens; such a width allows for a beautiful design that is still functional.

Before making my spiral, I first leveled the area. Then I began setting rocks in the middle, building the center circle to approximately 18 inches tall and a foot wide. From there it was a matter of winding the wall outward in a clockwise pattern, gradually decreasing its height along the way. Finishing at the northeast corner, I connected the tail of the spiral back to the interior wall.

This approach worked for me, but some gardeners prefer to build a deeper bed, starting the wall at a height as tall as two feet, or even thirty inches. This depth allows them to add organic materials, like pieces of logs, to the base of the innermost areas. As they do in hügelkultur beds, the woody layer will work as a natural sponge, absorbing water in times of rain and releasing it back to the soil in times of drought.

Use customized soil

Because my goal was to create a garden that herbs would love, I filled the spiral with a blend of compost and potting mix, in a roughly 1:3 ratio. Because some plants thrive in sharp drainage—in this case lavender—I included a few handfuls of half-inch crushed gravel in their planting areas to prevent the soil from compressing. Adding gravel is similar to adding compost to a hole before planting a shrub. Thoroughly mix it within the hole and with the backfill before placing the plant.

Amy opted to include a number of flowering plants, some with culinary or medicinal purposes, among the traditional leafy herbs in her spiral, making it a spot of vivid color and pollinator activity. Photos: Forrest and Kim Starr/CC BY 2.0/Flickr.com (Pineapple sage); Ed Ogle/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr.com (Penstemon); Jacob W. Frank/Rocky Mountain National Park/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr.com (Sticky cup gumweed); courtesy of Terra Nova Nurseries, Inc. (Princess ‘Bride’ coneflower)

A Spiral Garden Supports a Wide Variety of Plants

Although the spiral is a relatively small planting space compared to the overall footprint of my garden, its winding pattern easily accommodates three dozen plants. The sunniest section faces the west and southwest. Basil, lavender, parsley, marjoram, thyme and calendula all thrive in the full sun there.

Toward the northeast corner, which receives some sun but not the full brunt of its energy, a pineapple sage commands the second ring of the spiral, with a brilliant red yarrow (Achillea millefolium ‘Red Velvet’) tucked just beneath it in the outer ring, where the tail meets the inner wall. I love the color of ‘Red Velvet’, but all yarrows tend to stretch beyond their borders. By planting it in partial sun, I hope to keep it in check longer and avoid the need to divide it for a few seasons.

Contain aggressive growers in a spiral garden

Planting vigorous growers like yarrow or mint in a container and then planting that in the spiral garden is another way to keep them under control. While the pot won’t hold them indefinitely—they eventually find a way to escape their bounds!—it helps rein them in.

Behind the pineapple sage and yarrow, sweet woodruff grows happily in its mostly shaded spot. I’ve learned that this longtime favorite grows better when shielded from the scorching western sun. Next to it is chamomile, which does not bolt as quickly when given a little relief from the heat.

I sited dill and additional calendula in a sunnier spot of the curve, alongside narrow-leaf penstemon (Penstemon angustifolius) and sticky cup gumweed (Grindelia squarrosa), a native plant that we started from seed in spring. Its beautiful, bright yellow flowers bloom to attract pollinators late into the season; plus, sticky cup gumweed is a valuable character in an herbal medicine cabinet, easing respiratory illnesses. Two coneflowers (Echinacea Prima ‘Spider’ and E. Princess ‘Bride’) also secured a spot in the lower part of the spiral, leaning toward the western sun. They do well in the heat.

Related Article: Herb Plants to Include in Ornamental Gardens

Include a variety of culinary herbs

The middle section of the spiral harbors many culinary herbs because it makes them easy to reach. I included Italian parsley, one of those lovely plants that grows back stronger every time it gets pruned. The same holds true for the sweet marjoram and the winter thyme. I also included a woolly thyme for the pretty way it will cascade over the stones as it grows.

At the spiral’s top, rosemary takes center stage, with another small bunch of thyme added for beauty and flavor. Because it’s always fun to include flowers just for their eye appeal, an ice plant (Delosperma) cascades alongside the rosemary. It’s likely going to be an annual here in USDA Zone 4 (although I have seen it overwinter), but its colorful flowers and interesting foliage make it worthwhile anyway.