How to Create Compost Without a Compost Pile

Compost is the not-so-secret ingredient for a successful garden. Many gardeners love to create their own compost, putting garden and kitchen waste to good use and ultimately sending less material to landfills. But not every gardener has the space for a classic compost bin or wants to take on the maintenance one requires. Fortunately, several small-scale composting methods exist to turn leftovers into garden gold.

Build a Garden with Sheet Composting

Also known as lasagna gardening, sheet composting is a no-fuss method of handling larger amounts of lawn and garden clippings and kitchen waste to create a practically weed-free, nutrient-rich garden. With this method, the materials decompose in place, becoming a rich bed that the gardener plants directly into. It is best to start in the fall so that the space is ready for planting in late spring.

Sheet composting involves piling waste in layers; shown here is a green layer and newspaper. Photo by Amy Grisak. Amy Grisak

There are variations to sheet composting, but generally plan on a three-layer approach. The first layer uses four to six pieces of newspaper stacked atop each other, or one sheet of cardboard. (If it's breezy, water down the newspaper so it doesn't blow away.) On top of this, add two to four inches of “green” matter, such as grass clippings from an untreated lawn, kitchen scraps, garden trimmings and well-aged manure. The third layer contains “brown” materials, including leaves, straw, wood ashes and more newspaper. Continue applying these layers until the pile stands anywhere between two and three feet tall. The space will be ready for planting in about six months.

Pros of sheet composting

This is a terrific way to use large amounts of lawn and garden debris

You don't have to turn the pile at all

Using layers like this smothers weeds and turfgrass, meaning it’s an easy way to convert lawn to garden

Cons of sheet composting

The process takes a long time

Sheet composting does not produce enough heat to kill weed seeds; watch what you add to the pile so you’re not inadvertently sowing undesired plants

If you're in an area where animals are an issue (especially bears and raccoons), they may be attracted to the food waste in the pile

Trench Composting Is a Cinch

Trench composting is the uber-simple way to handle food waste. All you need to do is dig a hole and bury your kitchen scraps.

In trench composting, food scraps are buried in place. Photo by Amy Grisak. Amy Grisak

The most efficient way to do this is to dedicate a garden row or bed to the method. Dig a trench 8 to 10 inches wide and approximately 12 inches deep in the dedicated space. Leave the excavated soil alongside the trench and use it to cover your food waste as you add it.

An even easier way is to dig foot-deep holes to bury scraps as needed—although you will need to remember where you’ve dug and filled such holes!

Pros of trench composting

You have to do nothing more than bury the scraps

It is a terrific way to take care of daily kitchen waste

You will see a worm bonanza before long

Cons of trench composting

You can only plant in the area after you know the waste has decomposed, which can take up to a year

Citrus peelings do not compost well; avoid adding them to the trench or hole

Trench composting is challenging to do when the ground is frozen or buried in snow

Bokashi Composting Basics

Bokashi is a Japanese composting method in which select microbes are infused with a bran base and sprinkled over compostable materials, including meat and dairy products, to ferment them. This predigests the scraps so that they break down in the soil more easily.

In bokashi composting, food is fermented in a bucket and then buried in the garden. Photo by Amy Grisak. Amy Grisak

Bokashi composting takes place in a bucket with a spigot at its base to drain off the valuable liquid created during the fermentation process. Add the kitchen waste, ideally chopped into two-inch or smaller pieces, and sprinkle roughly a tablespoon of Bokashi bran over each one-inch layer of kitchen waste. Drain the juice daily, and the batch is ready in two weeks.

Bury the fermented product in a 12-inch-deep trench in the garden.

Pros of bokashi

The fermented food incorporates quickly into the soil once it's buried, instead of taking months to break down

You can compost meat, dairy products and cooked leftovers

Cons of bokashi

The fermenting foods take on a vinegar-like odor towards the end of the process

You must drain the liquid from the bucket daily

Burying the bucket’s contents in the garden in cold regions during winter can be challenging

The Magic of an Electric Composter

It seems like a miracle to go from kitchen waste to beautiful compost within hours, but it's a reality with an electric composter. There are several models on the market, but one such as Newair's Luma Kitchen Composter, which holds 2.5 liters, works well for a family of three or four.

An electric composter makes quick work of food scraps, right in the kitchen. Photo by Amy Grisak. Amy Grisak

Fill the metal bucket with food scraps, including meat and leftovers, and place it in the machine. Turn on the unit, and it will dry, grind and cool the materials within five to six hours, reducing it to roughly three-quarters of a cup of compost.

Pros of electric composters

Even while grinding the materials, this is a quiet machine

It is amazing to have finished compost within such a short time

There is no odor and no mess

Cons of electric composters

These machines cost anywhere from $80 to $400, while other composting methods are $0

You can't compost a lot of kitchen waste at a time

There is not enough room in the bucket to compost garden trimmings

Vermiculture: Worms Do the Work

Worms are champions of compost production, and small-scale vermiculture creates the ideal environment to have worms create a high-nutrient amendment for your garden.

Indoor vermiculture systems are typically made up of trays to which you add newspaper (or another type of carbon-rich medium) and kitchen scraps, and let the worms work their magic. There are also units called Subpods that can be buried within a garden, where it keeps the worms contained and focused on the food that you give them. One Subpod measures roughly 30 by 17 inches and can handle the kitchen scraps from a family of four.

A worm bin stands outside while the weather remains warm. Photo by Amy Grisak. Amy Grisak

The most common worms used in vermiculture are red wigglers (Eisenia fetida), also called composting worms. Jim Shaw of Uncle Jim's Worm Farm says that in a perfect world, composting worms will eat the equivalent of their body weight in kitchen scraps daily, so plan to have enough worms to handle your family's needs.

Pros of vermiculture

Worm castings, the resulting product of vermiculture, is one of the garden's most nutrient-rich amendments

There is little to no smell when everything works as it should

Worms can compost everything from kitchen scraps to garden debris, especially in the larger outdoor systems

Cons of vermiculture

You have to monitor and feed the indoor worms at least weekly; you’ll need a worm sitter if you're gone for an extended period

Sometimes flies are attracted to indoor vermiculture systems, although freezing the kitchen scraps before adding them to the trays can help

You need to maintain a correct temperature and humidity in order for the system to work its best

Leave It to Commercial Composters

If you would rather have someone else handle the composting process, consider signing up for a local commercial compost operation. There are variations on the details, but in general these services collect kitchen waste, including dairy, meat, bread and non-bleached paper, by curbside pickup or at a drop-off location. The business composts it at the required temperature to kill any pathogens and break down the materials and then offers the finished compost for sale either in bulk or bagged form to use in your garden.

A bin awaits collection by a composting company.

Pros of commercial composting

This is the ultimate no-fuss method: just set it out and they will do the rest

They can compost more types of items, including meat, than most home methods

Some companies or municipalities will also take lawn and garden waste

Cons of commercial composting