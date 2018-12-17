Books for Gardeners Who Love Birds

Gardeners who enjoy bird watching will certainly love these informative and engaging books:

The Living Landscape by Rick Darke and Douglas Tallamy: A fascinating read that details the relationships between plants, birds, insects and other wildlife. This book is essential for planning a garden that serves an ecological purpose yet remains visually appealing.

Gardening for the Birds by George Adams: This book covers everything you need to know to create a garden that attracts and supports birds. Thorough regional plant lists provide a readymade palette with which to design.

Owls: Our Most Enchanting Bird by Matt Sewell: Not a gardening book, not quite a guidebook, this little volume still deserves space on the shelf. Sewall’s endearing watercolors and pithy descriptions make this the perfect read for a cold winter’s night.

An Eden of Sorts by John Hansen Mitchell: In compelling prose, the author chronicles the history of his garden, a barren patch of pine forest that he turned into a sanctuary for diverse birds, insects and other native wildlife.

Peterson Field Guides: From Roger Tory Peterson’s original guides to eastern and western North American birds to newer volumes focused on hawks, hummingbirds, warblers and more, the Peterson Field Guides make identification easy.

Image credit: F.J. Jimenez/Moment/Getty Images