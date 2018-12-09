6 Affordable Garden Gifts to Give (or Receive!)

Gardeners love receiving a useful gift—these six simple garden gift ideas are affordable and sure to please!

This useful, ergonomic tool helps make weeding more efficient, freeing up time for more of the fun stuff! CobraHead’s Mini Weeder was the recipient of the 2018 Green Thumb Award from the Direct Gardening Association. I’m not exaggerating when I say this is my most-used tool!

A good pair of pruning shears is every gardener’s must-have tool. If you’re able to spend a little more, Felco is an option, yet Fiskars are reliable and generally more affordable.

For bird lovers, this little book will delight them when they open their gift. Named one of the best books of 2018 by The Guardian, The Wren: A Biography documents the fascinating secret life of the wren, accompanied by beautiful illustrations throughout.

A gardener can never have too many gloves! While all-leather gloves can be expensive, these micro-suede gloves from Womanswork keep the thorns and bristles at bay at a more affordable price.

Even the most careful gardeners can sometimes forget what they planted where! Plant labels are a practical gift that gardeners can use season after season. Paw Paw Everlast and DooHickey are two affordable brands. And don’t forget to include a writing utensil that won’t rub off or fade! A paint marker from Sharpie, Markal and Sanford is a great choice.

Further reading: Plant Marker Ideas

Give the gift of gardening all year long! Subscribe to Horticulture for the expert advice, plant reviews, garden features and more. A Horticulture subscription is an affordable gift that keeps on giving.

Hortmag.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com and affiliated websites.

