Hairy Beardtongue: Much Prettier Than Its Name!

Known as hairy beardtongue, Penstemon hirsutus is an eastern-US native beardtongue with a compact growth habit that suits smaller garden spaces. Its early summer flowers feed hummingbirds, butterflies and bees while adding a splash of pastel color to the front or middle of garden beds. This adaptable perennial fits both naturalistic gardens and more formally designed spaces.

Hairy beardtongue is a low-growing penstemon species that works well at the edge of garden beds. Credit: Glenn Perricone/CC BY-NC

Common name: Hairy beardtongue

Botanical name: Penstemon hirsutus

Origin: Penstemon hirsutus is native to dry woods and rocky fields across roughly the northeastern quadrant of the United States. Its range extends from Maine west to Wisconsin and south to Virginia and Kentucky.

Flowers: In late spring through early summer, hairy beardtongue blooms with upright spikes of tubular flowers that range from palest pink to lavender or violet in color. It is said that warm temperatures bring out deeper purple tones in the flowers. The interior of the flower is white with some yellow speckling, making a good target for pollinators. Penstemons are known as beardtongues because of a fuzzy, sterile stamen that protrudes—like a tongue—at the opening of each flower, enticing pollinators.

A close look at this flower reveals the protruding stamen that inspired the name "beardtongue" for all penstemons. This species is known as "hairy beardtongue" because of the fine hairs covering its leaves, stems and even its flowers. Credit: Daniel Folds/CC BY-NC

Foliage: This beardtongue earned the descriptor "hairy" from the fine hairs that cover its stems and long, narrow leaves.

Size and habit: The foliage clump reaches about 12 to 20 inches tall and 10 inches wide. The flower spikes adding another 10 to 12 inches in height when they appear. Hairy beardtongue's size makes it a good small-garden alternative to another northeastern native penstemon, P. digitalis, a coarser plant that can get up to 5 feet tall in bloom.

Growing hairy beardtongue

Exposure: Full sun to part shade or dappled light