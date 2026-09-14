Growing Beautybush: Then & Now | Unearthed

The Beautybush article below first appeared in Horticulture’s July 1, 1926 issue.

Scan of Horticulture magazine article "An Important New Shrub" from July 1, 1926 on Beautybush

Beautybush was an exciting new shrub in its time

E. H. Wilson, author of the article shown above, collected thousands of plants during his explorations of Asia and South Africa, and beautybush (Kolkwitzia amabilis) was one of his favorites. Wilson died in a 1930 car accident, so he missed beautybush’s turn as a star garden shrub in the ’30s and ’40s. It later fell out of favor, perhaps because it does exceed the six-foot height Wilson described, or because it lacks multiseason interest. But reconsider it. Beautiful blossoms can be enough.

Jolene Jolene beautybush shrubs planted in a hedge. Photo courtesy of Proven Winners

Growing Beautybush Today

This deciduous shrub has upright, arching stems that create a vase shape. It can reach six to ten feet tall and wide. Light pink bell-like flowers open in late spring. Native to China, where wild populations are all but extinct, this species takes full to part sun and average, well-drained soil. More sun prompts heavier flowering. USDA Zones 4–8.

See More from the Archive: Water Lilies for Cool Summer Beauty from August 1960

Dream Catcher (‘Maradco’) beautybush. Photo by F. D. Richards/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr.com

Making the most of this flowering shrub

Site beautybush where it will have space to grow without shearing or tip pruning. This will allow its best shape to develop. Pair it with low-growing companions that can hide its base, which tends to become bare. Thin the shrub by removing a third of the oldest stems to the ground in late winter. Alternatively, old, neglected shrubs can be renewed by cutting all stems to the ground.

‘Pink Cloud’ beautybush. Photo by Steve Aitken

Cultivars of beautybush that boost the appeal of this classic shrub: