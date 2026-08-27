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Plant Golden Sunset Sorghastrum As an Alternative to Karl Foerster

Golden Sunset sorghastrum is a tall ornamental grass that looks similar to Karl Foerster feather reed grass, but it is native to North America.

Meghan Shinn

Vigorous and sturdy, Golden Sunset sorghastrum is an ornamental grass that melds beautifully with flowering perennials and other grasses in a naturalistic planting. It can also be planted as a mass alone or with other tallgrass species to control erosion on a slope. This cultivar differs from the straight species, a prairie native, in that it’s not prone to lodging, or falling open. It also offers a heavy, earlier bloom and disease-free foliage.

Golden Sunset sorghastrum is crowned with long flower spikes in the latter half of summer. Courtesy of Walters Gardens.

Common name: Golden Sunset sorghasstrum, Golden Sunset yellow prairie grass

Botanical name: Sorghastrum nutans Golden Sunset ('Mnyg318153')

Origin: Native across much of North America (save for the Pacific Northwest), Sorghastrum nutans is a dominant species of the tallgrass prairie. Golden Sunset is a cultivar released by the University of Minnesota, an important resource for grass research and conservation.

Related: "Two North American Alternatives to Invasive Ornamental Grasses"

Flowers: Golden Sunset begins to bloom in mid- to late summer, with long, fluffy, warm yellow inflorescences reminiscent of the non-native ‘Karl Foerster’ feather reed grass (Calamagrostis x acutiflora ‘Karl Foerster’) but more substantial. The seedheads provide plenty of fall-to-winter interest while attracting birds.

Foliage: Upright green blades.

Size and habit: This grass stands four to six feet tall, with location affecting its height; the farther south you garden, the taller it will be. It is two to three feet wide.

Related: "Small Native Grasses for Any Garden Space"

Growing Golden Sunset sorghastrum

Exposure: Full sun

How to grow it: This grass needs full sun and average or poor soil. Avoid rich soils and wet spots. The species is a warm-season grass, meaning it will wake up a bit later in spring. Once established, Golden Sunset can tolerate drought. This species is a strong grower that will outcompete weak companions, something to keep in mind when choosing companions. USDA Zones 3–9.

flowering plantsfoliage plantsnative plantsornamental grassesperennials
Meghan ShinnAuthor
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