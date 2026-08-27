Plant Golden Sunset Sorghastrum As an Alternative to Karl Foerster

Vigorous and sturdy, Golden Sunset sorghastrum is an ornamental grass that melds beautifully with flowering perennials and other grasses in a naturalistic planting. It can also be planted as a mass alone or with other tallgrass species to control erosion on a slope. This cultivar differs from the straight species, a prairie native, in that it’s not prone to lodging, or falling open. It also offers a heavy, earlier bloom and disease-free foliage.

Golden Sunset sorghastrum is crowned with long flower spikes in the latter half of summer. Courtesy of Walters Gardens.

Common name: Golden Sunset sorghasstrum, Golden Sunset yellow prairie grass

Botanical name: Sorghastrum nutans Golden Sunset ('Mnyg318153')

Origin: Native across much of North America (save for the Pacific Northwest), Sorghastrum nutans is a dominant species of the tallgrass prairie. Golden Sunset is a cultivar released by the University of Minnesota, an important resource for grass research and conservation.

Flowers: Golden Sunset begins to bloom in mid- to late summer, with long, fluffy, warm yellow inflorescences reminiscent of the non-native ‘Karl Foerster’ feather reed grass (Calamagrostis x acutiflora ‘Karl Foerster’) but more substantial. The seedheads provide plenty of fall-to-winter interest while attracting birds.

Foliage: Upright green blades.

Size and habit: This grass stands four to six feet tall, with location affecting its height; the farther south you garden, the taller it will be. It is two to three feet wide.

Growing Golden Sunset sorghastrum

Exposure: Full sun