‘Fireworks’ Goldenrod Is a Top Perennial for Gardens

'Fireworks' goldenrod joined the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's list of Gold Medal Plants in 2025, thanks to its gorgeous, pollinator-friendly bloom and good behavior in gardens.

'Fireworks' goldenrod blooms in late summer to autumn, with arching wands of yellow flowers that inspired its name.

Goldenrods (Solidago) have a reputation for being weedy (thanks to their tendency to spread) and aggravating seasonal allergies (because they bloom at the same time as the real culprit, the inconspicuously flowered ragweed). But these North America natives are also admired for their eye-catching yellow flowers, which appear from late summer to autumn and feed bees and butterflies. They rely on these insects because their sticky pollen is too heavy to travel in the air—so no, goldenrods do not trigger allergies!

Some goldenrods are better for garden spaces than others, and ‘Fireworks’ ranks among those. It is compact in size, and it's not a rampant spreader.

Common name: 'Fireworks' goldenrod

Botanical name: Solidago rugosa 'Fireworks'

Origin: Selected at the North Carolina Botanical Garden by Ken Moore and introduced in 1993, this is a cultivar of Solidago rugosa, a highly variable species native across much of the eastern US and Canada. It grows naturally in meadows, bogs, pine barrens and low woods. ‘Fireworks’ originated in a population inhabiting North Carolina’s coastal plain.

Flowers: In late summer, 18-inch-long spikes of tiny flowers appear, with an arching habit. Flowering lasts into fall.

Foliage: The leaves are medium to dark green, with a wrinkled texture.

Size and habit: 'Fireworks' goldenrod grows as a mass of upright stems together reaching three to four feet tall and wide. It is an herbaceous perennial.

Growing 'Fireworks' goldenrod

Exposure: Full sun