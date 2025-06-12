Ecological Gardening Tips from Blithewold

The garden spaces at Blithewold, a public garden on the grounds of an historic mansion in Bristol, R.I., are maintained with respect for their history as well as ecology. Shown here is the North Garden, which dates to 1911. The layout and many of the plants remain the same as ever, but the space is tended organically.

When the grounds at Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum were laid out in the late 1890s, designing with plants from around the world was the horticultural fashion of the day. If the landscape of this historic estate were to be redesigned today, the plant choices most certainly would be different, and perhaps the layout, too. But the point is moot. The staff at Blithewold—Old English for Happy Woodland—is bound by mission to preserve the original design.

However, Blithewold, located in Bristol, R.I., has another mission; as a public garden, it serves as a place for horticultural demonstration and learning. The team responsible for the upkeep of the flower and vegetable gardens and the greenhouse use ecological gardening methods and share their knowledge of such with volunteers and visitors. They strive to balance the historic aspects of Blithewold’s landscape and plant collection—such as the rose garden—with the contemporary eco-friendly approach to gardening.

The Rose Garden reflects the keen interest that estate owners held for roses in the early 1900s. Today the roses are kept healthy without chemicals. Photo courtesy of Blithewold

Home gardeners often find themselves in something of a similar situation. One might purchase a property that is mostly lawn, with plantings of non-native shrubs set tightly around the foundation of the house. From an ecological gardening point of view, this is a bad situation.

4 Ways to Make Your Garden More Eco-Friendly

While there are no mission-bound strictures against changing the landscape, there are myriad choices about what could be done, and each of the options comes with a price tag. Where does an ecologically minded gardener begin? Here are some tips from the Blithewold gardeners: