Discover More at JC Raulston Arboretum

JC Raulston Arboretum’s 300-foot-long Perennial Border combines shrubs, grasses and perennials for a long season of color and texture. Photo: JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University

The History behind JC Raulston Arboretum

When J. C. Raulston arrived at North Carolina State University in 1975, he saw plenty of room for greater variety in American landscapes. At the time, he estimated that about 40 shrubs and trees made up more than 90 percent of landscape plantings in any given region.

He believed gardeners could be growing far more. In 1976, Raulston, Newell Hancock (a research technician) and a small group of students began planting on part of an eight-acre parcel along Beryl Road, following a plan developed by graduate student Fielding Scarborough. From the beginning, the garden offered a place to grow, observe and share plants that gardeners might not otherwise encounter.

Today, the arboretum spans 10.5 acres and is home to plants from around the world. Visitors can see how new and underused plants perform in the hot, humid Southeast and find ideas for bringing greater plant diversity into their own gardens.

After Raulston’s death in 1996, the garden was renamed the JC Raulston Arboretum in recognition of the horticulturist whose vision shaped it. Fifty years after those first plantings, the arboretum is still encouraging gardeners to grow something different.

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A maple-leaf motif marks the entrance to JC Raulston Arboretum.

Photo: JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University

About JC Raulston Arboretum

Location: 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh, North Carolina

4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh, North Carolina Size: 10.5 acres

10.5 acres When to visit: Open year-round; hours vary seasonally, and admission is free.

Open year-round; hours vary seasonally, and admission is free. For more information: jcra.ncsu.edu

A shaded bench offers a quiet place to pause in the Annabelle Lundy Fetterman White Garden.

Photo: JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University

Plants meant to be shared

Raulston wanted promising plants to reach gardeners beyond the arboretum. During his years at NC State, he exchanged plant material with gardens and arboreta around the world and encouraged others to propagate plants that performed well at JCRA.

Some of the arboretum’s best-known introductions trace back to those exchanges and collecting trips. In 1985, Raulston traveled to South Korea, where plant material collected during the trip later led to introductions including ‘Emerald Pagoda’ Japanese snowbell (Styrax japonicus ‘Emerald Pagoda’) and ‘Chindo’ viburnum (Viburnum odoratissimum var. awabuki ‘Chindo’).

A mix of flowering perennials and ornamental grasses fills the Perennial Border with color and texture. Photo: JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University

Gardens for every growing condition

Today, JC Raulston Arboretum is home to more than 6,500 taxa, and the collection continues to change as plants are evaluated and new selections are added. Visitors might encounter an unfamiliar tree from Asia, a new redbud selection or a perennial being tested for its ability to handle the Southeast’s heat and humidity.

Throughout the grounds, individual gardens show plants in a range of settings. The Mixed Border is planted on a residential scale to offer ideas home gardeners can adapt, while the 300-foot-long Perennial Border layers shrubs, grasses and perennials for a long season of color and texture. Other spaces focus on more specific growing conditions, from the dry, gravelly Scree Garden and water-wise Xeric Garden to the Winter Garden, where bark, berries, fragrance and flowers provide interest through the colder months.

Finding new garden favorites

Today, the arboretum continues to evaluate new and lesser-known plants for their beauty, adaptability and overall garden value. Through its Choice Plants program, JCRA highlights selections that have performed well in its trials for gardeners in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Since 1976, the arboretum has introduced more than 90 plants, including flowering trees, shrubs and other ornamentals chosen for qualities that set them apart in the garden. Some offer an unusual flower color or growth habit, while others stand out for their dependable performance.

Visitors can also take some of that plant discovery home through seasonal plant sales, the on-site Plant Stand and JCRA’s long-running annual plant giveaway.

For its 50th anniversary, JCRA also looked ahead with a September Plant Lover’s Tour, “Top Ten Plants for the Next 50 Years,” highlighting plants that may become garden favorites in the decades to come.

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6 Signature Plants to Spot at JC Raulston Arboretum

With thousands of plants growing across 10.5 acres, narrowing the collection down to a handful of standouts is no easy task. Some of these plants are closely tied to J. C. Raulston himself, while others represent important collections, introductions or unexpected chapters in the arboretum’s history.

Pink blooms cover Japanese flowering apricot (Prunus mume ‘Bonita’) in the Winter Garden. Photo: JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University

Japanese flowering apricot

Few plants are as closely associated with JC Raulston Arboretum as Japanese flowering apricot (Prunus mume). Raulston championed these small trees for the color and fragrance they bring to the winter garden. Depending on the selection, flowering can begin in late December and continue into early spring.

Blooms range from white to shades of pink and deep rose, providing color at a time when few woody plants are flowering. Raulston’s enthusiasm for the species extended beyond the arboretum. He even left money in his will to plant flowering apricots around Raleigh. Today, they remain an important part of the collection and one of the plants most closely connected to his legacy.

A Japanese maple brings brilliant fall color to the arboretum’s collection.

Photo: JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University

Japanese maples

JCRA considers Japanese maple (Acer palmatum) a living symbol of the arboretum. The trees are planted throughout the grounds rather than concentrated in a single garden, giving visitors plenty of chances to see them in different settings. Selections range from finely cut foliage and compact forms to unusual leaf colors and brilliant fall displays.

‘Ruby Falls’ eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis ‘Ruby Falls’) pairs vivid spring flowers with a distinctive weeping habit. Photo: JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University

Redbuds

Redbuds are one of JCRA’s major collections, with members of the genus Cercis represented from North America (including Mexico), Asia, southern Europe and the Middle East.

Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis) is especially well represented, with selections that vary in flower color, foliage and growth habit. One JCRA introduction, Chinese redbud (Cercis chinensis ‘Kay’s Early Hope’), is known for its long bloom season. It originated from seed collected in China and was later named in honor of longtime NC State women’s basketball coach Kay Yow.

Magnolia ‘Serendipity’ combines creamy flowers with evergreen foliage. Photo: JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University

Magnolias

More than 100 types of magnolias grow at JCRA, including both deciduous and evergreen species and cultivars. The nationally accredited collection is especially strong in Asian evergreen magnolias, many of which are well suited to Southern gardens.

Depending on the selection, flowers can appear from March through August in shades of white, pink, purple, yellow and even green. The collection gives visitors a chance to see just how varied magnolias can be in flower, foliage and form.

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‘Emerald Pagoda’ Japanese snowbell produces a canopy of white flowers in late spring. Photo: JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University

‘Emerald Pagoda’ Japanese snowbell

‘Emerald Pagoda’ Japanese snowbell (Styrax japonicus ‘Emerald Pagoda’) traces back to a 1985 plant-collecting trip to South Korea that Raulston joined with the U.S. National Arboretum.

The small tree produces large, fragrant white flowers that hang beneath its branches in late spring, followed by dark green foliage. After being grown and evaluated at JCRA, ‘Emerald Pagoda’ was introduced more widely and became one of the arboretum’s best-known plant introductions.

Dwarf loblolly pines develop dense, rounded crowns unlike the typically tall, upright species.

Photo: JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University

Dwarf loblolly pines

JCRA’s dwarf loblolly pines (Pinus taeda NCSU Dwarf Group) originated from NC State forestry research conducted during the 1960s. Researchers collected seed from dense clusters of growth, known as witch’s brooms, while looking for traits that might be useful in forestry. Some of the resulting seedlings instead developed into compact, slow-growing trees, and their unusual forms caught the attention of horticulturists.