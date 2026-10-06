Digging Up and Storing Dahlia Tubers: When and How

Photo by Jack Coyier

Putting Dahlias to Bed in the Fall

Gardeners get anxious about dahlias, mostly because of autumn activities: digging, dividing and storing the tubers. Tuber care probably causes more trouble for dahlia fans than anything else.

Dahlias are tender perennials native to Mexico and Central America. They won’t tolerate frost, and freezing soil turns their tubers to mush. Most of us have to grow them as annuals, digging up and storing their tubers for winter, then starting them again in spring. Gardeners in mostly frost-free locations, such as USDA Zone 8 and warmer, can sometimes get away with trimming off old foliage, covering the dahlia tubers with mulch and leaving them in the garden.



However, even gardeners there may choose to dig their tubers in fall, in order to protect them from winter’s wet soil or to divide them. Regular division stops dahlias from becoming overgrown and losing vigor, and it expands the gardener’s stock.

Tips for Digging up Dahlia Tubers and Storing Over Winter

So, here’s the best fall routine for dahlias in cold-winter regions and beyond. The process begins with the first autumn frosts. (Note: For gardeners in frost-free zones, watch for the plant to naturally senesce, with fading foliage and tired blooms. The shorter day length and cooler nights of late autumn or early winter will trigger the plant to begin shutting down. Make sure labels are in place near the plants, cut down the foliage and skip ahead to read about digging up dahlia tubers.)

When frost is in the forecast, prepare dahlia beds

Killing frosts in autumn signal the end of the dahlia season. Frost cloth can delay the inevitable, but eventually there’s a hard freeze. The afternoon before the expected frost, go out and harvest all the dahlias you wish and fill your home with bouquets. (Leave a few standing for a special photo opportunity like you see above.) Give some flowers away, and take lots of pictures.

The day or two before the frost is also the time to make sure your labels are in place. You may recognize the varieties when they’re in bloom, but after the foliage dies back, they all look the same.

Wisconsin-based dahlia enthusiast Andy Wilcox recommends snapping photos of frost-kissed dahlias.

Don’t miss an opportunity to capture dahlias with frost!

The morning after the first frost is a special, short-lived opportunity to capture pictures of frosted dahlias. To do so, you’ll need to be in the garden at sunrise, before the air warms. The dahlia blooms will be covered with frost, frozen and absolutely stunning. Take pictures quickly, as this phenomenon will end within an hour or two of sunrise. It’s the grand finale to the season.

Dahlia tubers will continue to mature in the ground after frost kills the foliage, so don’t dig them right away. The above-ground portion has died back, but the below-ground portion is still very much alive, just going dormant. Energy is being stored in the tuber and its skin is hardening as the soil cools.

Andy lets dead foliage stand two weeks while his tubers go dormant, then cuts it down. Photo by Andy Wilcox

Wait a week or two after frost before digging up dahlia tubers

So, wait at least one week, preferably two, before trimming off foliage and digging. You may be tempted to at least cut the foliage off earlier, but resist the urge even though it is unsightly. The stems are hollow and can hold water at the crown, increasing the risk of rot, so they should remain intact until it’s time to dig.

When you are ready to dig up the tubers, cut off the stems a few inches above ground level. If you’ve grown just a few dahlias, pruning shears suffice. An electric hedge trimmer works great for larger dahlia collections.

With the foliage removed, Andy's rows of dahlia tubers are ready to be dug up for storage.

Tips for Digging Up Dahlia Tubers

The time to dig dahlia tubers is after the killing frost, but before the ground freezes. That’s usually a window of about a month. The best weather for digging is sunny and warm, when it hasn’t rained for a few days, making the soil a bit dry. Wet soil sticks to the tubers, making washing them much harder.

Digging dahlia tubers is a bit like digging potatoes: Get too close, and you’ll damage them. I’ve found the best tool for digging tubers is a garden fork, not a shovel. The fork easily loosens and lifts the clump of tubers with less likelihood of severing a tuber.

Andy digs dahlia tubers with a garden fork, cutting a wide circle to reduce the change of damaging a tuber. Dig down and lift the clump of tubers from below. Photo by Jack Coyier

Harvested dahlia tuber dug up in fall. Photo by Jack Coyier

Start eight to ten inches away from the stem and loosen the soil all around, then gently sneak the fork deep underneath and lift the whole clump free. Take care to be gentle when lifting and freeing the tuber clump from the soil. Dahlia tubers have thin necks (where the main tuber narrows and attaches to the crown) that are easily damaged when digging. A tuber with a broken neck is only fit for the compost pile.

Keep track of dahlia varieties when digging up tubers in fall

If you’d like to keep track of varieties for next year, it is imperative not to mix them up when digging. Use a system to keep things separated. Dig only one variety at a time and pile those tubers together with their label. At the washing station, complete one variety before moving to the next, and ensure its label goes with it.

Clean and dry. A screen makes rinsing harvested dahlia tubers before storage in fall.

Washing and Drying Dahlia Tubers for Storage

The best time to wash the tubers is immediately after you’ve dug them. Leaving soil attached can cause decay in storage, and you’ll want them soil-free for dividing later. Grit and soil make it hard to see where to cut when

dividing, and they quickly dull tools.

Use a hose with a spray head to wash tubers, but be gentle. Freshly dug tubers can have fragile skin that’s easily torn. Too strong a spray from the hose will remove the soil but also damage the tubers. With a hose nozzle that has just two positions—on and off—I’ve found I can adjust the power of the spray by standing a bit farther away, typically six to eight feet from the tubers. The water still easily washes away the soil, but it doesn’t damage them. Plus, I stay a bit drier. Two dahlia washing tricks: Wear rubber boots, and hit them with the hose from all four directions instead of spraying from just one side.

Dry dahlia tubers before storing

Once clean, tubers need to be dried prior to storage. Place them in a well-ventilated, freeze-proof area until they are dry. Use a marker to write an abbreviation of the variety right on each tuber, or at least once on each clump. Make sure to keep a key noting what each abbreviation stands for.

Once dry, dahlia tubers can be divided and labelled for storage.

Divide dahlia tubers in fall, or don’t

Dahlia fans are divided over when to divide dahlia tubers! Both spring and fall are perfectly valid times, though each has its advantages. It comes down to personal preference.

The tubers are often easier to cut apart in the fall, and divided tubers require less storage space. However, every tuber must have an eye to be viable, and on many varieties the eyes are much easier to see in the spring.

If you only have a few tubers, fall division likely makes more sense for storage reasons. Gardeners with many tubers may not have time to divide them all in the fall, and so they may wish to spread the task out. I have more time in late winter and early spring, so that’s typically when I divide the bulk of my roughly 2,000 tubers.

Storing Dahlia Tubers

Every dahlia grower has their favorite storage method, because every basement, garage or cellar is different. What is important is temperature and humidity.

The basement is a popular storage location for dahlia tubers. The root cellar is where ours are stored because it stays cool and has high humidity, both of which are good for dahlia storage. If you don’t have a root cellar, imitate one as best you can. Think cool temps, high humidity and darkness. Ideal storage conditions for dahlia tubers are chilly, below 50 degrees (F) but safely above freezing. (Freezing will ruin the tubers, and warmer temperatures trigger them to start waking up.) Humidity levels between 50 and 70 percent will help slow dehydration and shriveling.

Two Ways to Store Dahlia Tubers Over Winter

Dahlias can be stored in containers with packing material or wrapped in plastic wrap. Both approaches work, and each has its fans. For either method, trim off the fine roots first.

1. Store dahlia tubers in containers

To store dahlia clumps or tubers in containers, use a packing material such as coarse vermiculite or wood shavings. A plastic bag with holes, a paper bag, a cardboard box or a plastic tub with the lid unsealed all work fine as a storage container. Place some packing material in the container, lay the tubers inside (preferably not touching), and cover them with more packing material. Then place the container in your storage location.

2. Store dahlia tubers in plastic wrap

To store dahlia tubers in plastic wrap, you’ll first need to divide the clumps into individual tubers. Start with a long piece of plastic and roll each tuber successively, leaving a layer of plastic between each. Finally, fold the ends over the batch and use masking tape to make a strip around it. This keeps the bundle from coming undone, and it’s also a handy spot to write the variety name.

Don’t forget to check on the tubers periodically throughout the winter. Remove any that have begun to rot (there’s no fixing them) and sprinkle a bit of water on the storage medium if the tubers are starting to dry out. Ideally, tubers should stay firm, like a potato. A bit of shrinkage is nothing to worry about, but if they start to look wrinkled, they need more humidity. A quick check throughout the winter will help to ensure no surprises and firm, viable tubers ready for planting in spring.

Photos by Andy Wilcox unless otherwise noted.