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Grow Daphniphyllum, an Evergreen Shrub, for Its Impressive Leaves

Daphniphyllum is an unusual rhododendron-like shrub that provides color, texture and a tropical feel through its large evergreen leaves.

Meghan Shinn

This very large evergreen shrub somewhat resembles a rhododendron in its leaves, but not its flowers, which are not very showy. Its large, eye-catching foliage makes it well worth growing, though. Coupled with the shrub’s size and moderate to quick rate of growth (once established), the dense, handsome leaves recommend daphniphyllum for a privacy planting. This shrub was added to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's list of Gold Medal Plants in 2026.

Daphniphyllum is an evergreen shrub whose large leaves give it a tropical look, though it's hardy to USDA Zone 7 or possibly 6 with protection. Credit: Peter Coxhead/Public Domain

Common name: Daphniphyllum

Botanical name: Daphniphyllum macropodum

Origin: This species comes from East Asia, where it grows in forest understories.

Flowers: Male and female flowers occur on separate shrubs. Male flowers are purple; female, green. The flowers emerge in late spring to early summer. Individual flowers are tiny but they're held in larger racemes. However, these are produced within the leaf axils and become mostly obscured by the development of new leaves. If pollinated, female shrubs produce blue-black fruits in fall.

Daphniphyllum blooms from within its leaf axils, so new foliage, which emerges with warm and colorful tints, tends to hide the flowers. Shown here are male flowers. Female flowers are green. Credit: Amada44 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

Foliage: The colors, size and arrangement of the foliage give this hefty shrub a tropical look. Daphniphyllum leaves are held in nearly 2-foot-wide whorls, with each leaf reaching to 10 inches long. As they develop at the tips of the branches in spring, the new leaves are shiny and lime green, and the petioles on which they stand may be bright red or pink. As they mature, the leaves and their stems dull and darken to deep green. They also relax from an upright posture to an outspread or slightly drooping position.

The leaves turn bright green and spread open as they mature, and ultimately they end up deep green and droop downward. This is a female shrub as shown by the bluish fruits developing beneath the new leaves. Credit: Krzysztof Golik - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Related: "Tropical Garden Design for Colder Climates"

Size and habit: This evergreen shrub can reach 20 feet tall and wide, with a rounded habit.

Growing daphniphyllum

Exposure: Part to full shade

How to grow it: In the garden, it performs best with mostly shade and moist, acidic soil, though it can tolerate drought once established. That said, the more sun it receives, the more necessary it will be to keep the soil moist. As with all broad-leaved evergreens, keep it hydrated going into the winter, site it out of drying winds and use mulch to preserve soil moisture. Daphniphyllum has shown good resistance to deer. USDA Zones 7–9 (possibly 6 with winter protection).

evergreensfoliage plantsshrubs
Meghan ShinnAuthor
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