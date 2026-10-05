‘Bright Eyes’: a Classic and Compact Dahlia for Pollinators

Dahlia 'Bright Eyes' is a beautiful cultivar that dates back to 1981. It produces a multitude of flowers atop wiry stems that wave in the breeze. Its shorter stature means staking is not always necessary, and it can even be kept in a large pot. 'Bright Eyes' is also an ideal dahlia for pollinator-friendly gardens, because of the simple structure of its hot-pink flowers.

Dahlia 'Bright Eyes' is classified as a single-flowered dahlia, referring to the arrangement of its ray and disc florets. This simple floral structure is particularly welcoming to pollinators. Credit: Dwergenpaartje - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Common name: 'Bright Eyes' dahlia

Botanical name: Dahlia 'Bright Eyes'

Origin: Dahlia species are native to Mexico, where they grow on mountain plateaus. 'Bright Eyes' is a hybrid created by Joy Gill in 1981.

Flowers: 'Bright Eyes' is classified as a single-flowered dahlia, meaning that its flowers consist of a single outer ring of ray florets surrounding a central cluster of disc florets. This structure is particularly appealing to bees and butterflies because the pollen is easily accessed. The ray florets shift from hot pink at the tip to warm yellow at the base. The disc florets are bright gold. Bloom occurs from mid- or late summer through autumn. 'Bright Eyes' is an enthusiastic bloomer that opens many, many flowers that hover above its foliage on wiry stems.

Foliage: Medium green, typical dahlia foliage.

Size and habit: A relatively compact dahlia, 'Bright Eyes' reaches just two to three feet tall and wide, with a bushy, upright habit.

Growing Dahlia 'Bright Eyes'

Exposure: Full sun