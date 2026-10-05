‘Bright Eyes’: a Classic and Compact Dahlia for Pollinators
Dahlia ‘Bright Eyes’ grows just two to three feet tall and produces loads of single dahlia flowers that are especially welcoming to bees.
Dahlia 'Bright Eyes' is a beautiful cultivar that dates back to 1981. It produces a multitude of flowers atop wiry stems that wave in the breeze. Its shorter stature means staking is not always necessary, and it can even be kept in a large pot. 'Bright Eyes' is also an ideal dahlia for pollinator-friendly gardens, because of the simple structure of its hot-pink flowers.
Common name: 'Bright Eyes' dahlia
Botanical name: Dahlia 'Bright Eyes'
Origin: Dahlia species are native to Mexico, where they grow on mountain plateaus. 'Bright Eyes' is a hybrid created by Joy Gill in 1981.
Flowers: 'Bright Eyes' is classified as a single-flowered dahlia, meaning that its flowers consist of a single outer ring of ray florets surrounding a central cluster of disc florets. This structure is particularly appealing to bees and butterflies because the pollen is easily accessed. The ray florets shift from hot pink at the tip to warm yellow at the base. The disc florets are bright gold. Bloom occurs from mid- or late summer through autumn. 'Bright Eyes' is an enthusiastic bloomer that opens many, many flowers that hover above its foliage on wiry stems.
Foliage: Medium green, typical dahlia foliage.
Size and habit: A relatively compact dahlia, 'Bright Eyes' reaches just two to three feet tall and wide, with a bushy, upright habit.
Growing Dahlia 'Bright Eyes'
Exposure: Full sun
How to grow it: Like all dahlias, 'Bright Eyes' needs full sun and rich soil that drains well. It grows from a tuber that can be planted directly in the garden or started in a pot indoors four to six weeks before the expected last spring frost. (Read about starting and planting dahlia tubers.) Dahlias appreciate even moisture and monthly feeding with fertilizer formulated for tomatoes or roses. Because 'Bright Eyes' remains under three feet tall and its flowers are lightweight, it should not need staking unless it's in a very windy spot. Hardy in USDA Zones 8–10, it should be dug and stored dormant for the winter in colder zones.