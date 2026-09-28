Cultivating Calm: The Science behind Nature’s Health Benefits

Why do we feel so much better with our hands in the soil? Gardening is both a mindful act—like spotting an outward-facing leaf node when pruning a rose—and a deeply immersive, sensory experience. The scent of just-turned soil, the brush of leaves, the rhythm of tending—gardeners have long understood the power of working with nature.

If you’re an avid gardener, chances are you’ve felt these effects. You’ve noticed how your shoulders drop after pulling a few weeds, or how a morning among the beans and bees resets your whole day. Now, the science is catching up to what your hands and heart already know.

Shade trees and other greenery make city life more pleasant while reducing costs, too.

Nature’s Health Benefits

Access to nature supports mental and physical health from infancy onward, says Seattle-based social scientist Dr. Kathleen Wolf. She consults on urban greening projects nationwide and compiles international studies on the impacts of plants on people at greenhealth.washington.edu, the Green Cities: Good Health website.

“Physical activity is a key health marker across all ages,” Wolf notes, so we enjoy compound benefits, whether walking, climbing or gardening at any age. Nature also restores mental clarity.

“Having nature around you helps you process information better, concentrate better,” she says. “You relax, have more satisfaction with your life and enjoy increased creativity.”

Research has shown that proximity to green space correlates with higher birth weights, stronger childhood immunity and reduced Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder symptoms. Among adults, it’s associated with lowering anxiety, blood pressure and symptoms of cognitive disorders, while increasing mobility as we age.

Urban greening does more than beautify. It reduces crime, energy costs and healthcare burdens—critical amid today’s economic, climate and mental health challenges.

How it works

A theory developed in the mid-1970s offers one explanation as to why the presence of trees and other natural elements are important in the urban landscape. Known as prospect-refuge theory, it suggests that over the ages, humans developed a psychological bias toward environments that provide opportunities to look for resources and threats (to prospect) while they also give safety (refuge). Trees are considered key elements in prospect-refuge-based design, because on a subconscious level we recognize that they offer both shelter and vantage, and that brings us psychological comfort.

Meanwhile, for our physical health, many plants emit phytoncides that boost immunity and reduce inflammation. Natural settings, especially forests and water, are rich in negative air ions, promoting calm and focus. Even soil itself helps. The microbe Mycobacterium vaccae can trigger serotonin production in the gut microbiome, easing stress.

The best part? You don’t need a forest to reap these benefits. A walk in your local park, potting up a tomato on your balcony or tending a houseplant can offer measurable boosts in mood and health. Even viewing images of nature can have positive effects.

“Nature isn’t just an extra. It’s a critical component of us.” —Dr. Tamberly Conway

Walking in natural spaces (left) and curated landscapes (right) bring equal health benefits.

Programs & Practices to Cultivate Calm in Nature

The idea that proximity to plants improves well-being isn’t new.

Horticultural therapy is now a common fixture in assisted-living homes, correctional facilities and hospitals, thanks in part to Dr. Benjamin Rush, a signer of the Declaration of Independence who noticed in 1812 that patients who gardened recovered from “mania” more quickly than non-gardeners.

Meanwhile, biophilic, or nature-focused, design is booming as we intentionally invite nature back into our built environments with urban planning and creative programs.

Forest bathing, shinrin-yoku, became popular after Japanese scientists studied its therapeutic effects. South Korea has launched more than 37 government-run therapeutic forests offering meditation, breathing and even residencies.

When Dr. Wolf toured South Korean facilities, she came across sensory experiences as well as nature walks.

“One was a walking water bath with not-so-smooth stones on the base. The water was mugwort tea. We were walking up to our knees in a circular path for about 15 minutes,” she recalls. “You gradually adjusted to the temperature, the foot sensation and the feeling of the mugwort.” This was followed by walking in mud up to the calf on a smooth base, then walking barefoot on a sandy path.

“All of these things invigorate your senses. You’re brought to it gradually,” she says.

Scientific data behind the benefits of gardening and being in nature

“There’s scientific data that backs that nature isn’t just an extra. It’s a critical component of us as humans,” Conway says. She recalls one resident at a senior center in Texas weeping for joy after a few minutes of sitting with her feet in the grass.

A certified NFT Guide who works with healthcare providers, Zarr recommends a simple destressing practice: In a space where you feel safe and comfortable, close your eyes and notice your breathing, placing your hand on your heart.

“If you do that for two or three minutes, and then slowly open your eyes, you will be seeing a very different world,” he says. “It’s amazing how little time it takes for (our) heart rate and respiration to slow down and for (our) sense of awareness to go way up. We are no different than a wolf, rabbit or bird. We’re built to do this. We’ve just stopped giving ourselves opportunities.”

Related Article: Shaker Gardening Philosophies Rooted in Simplicity

A community garden can facilitate connections between neighbors.

Sharing the wealth

Restoring our relationship with plants will inspire future generations to care for the Earth through wonder and connection. Gardeners are inherently generous—with time, knowledge and cuttings.

How can you help others enjoy nature—indoors or out? Could you start a community garden or school program, adopt a traffic circle or grow wildflowers for pollinators? Even a single shared bouquet can grow connections.

In a world that often feels out of sync, your hands, your trowel and your patch of soil can help restore the rhythm. One plant, one neighbor, one moment at a time.

Carve out a spot in the garden to simply sit and breathe.

Time in Nature Is Time Well Spent

Dr. Kathleen Wolf points to studies showing that one 20- to 30-minute session in nature can reduce stress. A half hour per week can reduce depression and lower blood pressure, while two to five hours weekly promote “high well-being.” “We’re cranky and tired from being on our phones,” agrees Dr. Tamberly Conway, “but even a 5- to 10-minute nature break can reset your neurological system.”

4 ways to be intentional about nature time: