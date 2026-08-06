‘Crazy Fortune’ Anise Hyssop Stands Out With Variegated Foliage
Discovered as a sport of ‘Blue Fortune’, this agastache welcomes bees and butterflies with its flowers while adding a colorful splash with its scented leaves
'Crazy Fortune' anise hyssop (Agastache 'Crazy Fortune') attracts pollinators with its upright spikes of bluish purple flowers, which bloom from midsummer into autumn. What sets it apart from other agastaches is its variegated leaves. These supply interest during the first part of the summer. This drought-tolerant, sun-loving perennial has a compact size that suits it to garden beds and borders as well as containers. Its scented foliage means that deer and rabbits tend to avoid it.
Common name: 'Crazy Fortune' anise hyssop
Botanical name: Agastache 'Crazy Fortune'
Origin: 'Crazy Fortune' was discovered growing as a sport (genetic mutation) amid a patch of Agastache 'Blue Fortune' in the home garden of Dutch gardener Harry ten Duis in 2012. It was tested, propagated and ultimately introduced by Concept Plants. Like 'Blue Fortune', it is a hybrid of the North American Agastache foeniculum and the Asian A. rugosa.
Flowers: Bottlebrush-like blue-purple flowers appear from midsummer into autumn, attracting bees and butterflies.
Foliage: The leaves offer a licorice scent when brushed against. They are deep gray-green with white streaks. New foliage has a purple tint, an interesting detail in spring.
Size and habit: This is an herbaceous perennial that grows as a clump of upright stems reaching 28 to 32 inches tall. The plant is about 20 inches wide.
Growing 'Crazy Fortune' anise hyssop
Exposure: Full sun
How to grow it: Provide this agastache with full sun, fertile soil and good drainage. Water regularly while the plant is getting established. Thereafter, it is highly drought tolerant. Cut stems back to the ground in late winter to make way for new growth. USDA Zones 4–10.