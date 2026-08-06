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‘Crazy Fortune’ Anise Hyssop Stands Out With Variegated Foliage

Discovered as a sport of ‘Blue Fortune’, this agastache welcomes bees and butterflies with its flowers while adding a colorful splash with its scented leaves

Meghan Shinn
'Crazy Fortune' anise hyssop (Agastache 'Crazy Fortune') adds long-lasting flowers to the garden, beginning in midsummer. It's seen here with coneflowers, the butterfly-like flowers of gaura and a sedum just coming into bloom. Photo courtesy of Concept Plants BV®

'Crazy Fortune' anise hyssop (Agastache 'Crazy Fortune') attracts pollinators with its upright spikes of bluish purple flowers, which bloom from midsummer into autumn. What sets it apart from other agastaches is its variegated leaves. These supply interest during the first part of the summer. This drought-tolerant, sun-loving perennial has a compact size that suits it to garden beds and borders as well as containers. Its scented foliage means that deer and rabbits tend to avoid it.

Related: Foliage-Focused Container Garden Ideas for Summer

Common name: 'Crazy Fortune' anise hyssop

Botanical name: Agastache 'Crazy Fortune'

Origin: 'Crazy Fortune' was discovered growing as a sport (genetic mutation) amid a patch of Agastache 'Blue Fortune' in the home garden of Dutch gardener Harry ten Duis in 2012. It was tested, propagated and ultimately introduced by Concept Plants. Like 'Blue Fortune', it is a hybrid of the North American Agastache foeniculum and the Asian A. rugosa.

The flowers of 'Crazy Fortune' anise hyssop are attractive to bees and butterflies. Photo courtesy of Concept Plants BV®

Flowers: Bottlebrush-like blue-purple flowers appear from midsummer into autumn, attracting bees and butterflies.

Foliage: The leaves offer a licorice scent when brushed against. They are deep gray-green with white streaks. New foliage has a purple tint, an interesting detail in spring.

Size and habit: This is an herbaceous perennial that grows as a clump of upright stems reaching 28 to 32 inches tall. The plant is about 20 inches wide.

Related: Learn about compact agastache 'Pink Pearl'

'Crazy Fortune' anise hyssop is a stable sport (mutation) of Agastache 'Blue Fortune'. The major difference is the variegated leaves on 'Crazy Fortune'. Photo courtesy of Concept Plants BV®

Growing 'Crazy Fortune' anise hyssop

Exposure: Full sun

How to grow it: Provide this agastache with full sun, fertile soil and good drainage. Water regularly while the plant is getting established. Thereafter, it is highly drought tolerant. Cut stems back to the ground in late winter to make way for new growth. USDA Zones 4–10.

flowering plantsfoliage plantsperennials
Meghan ShinnAuthor
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