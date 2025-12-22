Chinese Money Plant Is a Hard-to-Resist Houseplant

Chinese money plant (Pilea peperomioides) is a unique-looking houseplant with perfectly round leaves held on long, thin stems. This plant experienced a surge in popularity in the early 2020s, when it was considered rare and hard to find among houseplant enthusiasts. Today supply has caught up, and it is fairly easy to source. It's also very easy to propagate and share with friends. Though no longer a scarcity, Chinese money plant remains appealing with its cheerful green leaves, quirky shape and ease of care.

Chinese money plant is easy to recognize by its perfectly round leaves attached to a single main stem by long petioles. These two are sharing space with a snake plant.

Common name: Chinese money plant, pancake plant, UFO plant

Botanical name: Pilea peperomioides

Origin: Southern China

Foliage: Circular leaves, each with a long, thin petiole (leaf stem). Their color is bright to dark green.

Size and habit: The Chinese money plant grows as a clump of long-stemmed leaves attached to one main unbranched stem. Well-grown plants can stand over a foot tall, with leaves completely lining the stem—no bare spots at the base.

Growing Chinese money plant

Exposure: Bright light, but avoid all-day direct sun. Try a spot close to an east- or west-facing window.

How to grow it: Chinese money plant prefers bright light and can take short periods of direct sun during the day, but an all-day exposure to harsh sun will likely result in leaf scorch. Deep green leaves and compact growth indicate it is happy with its position; scraggly growth and a leaning posture could mean it needs more light.

This houseplant requires good drainage. Be sure to use a pot with at least one drainage hole. Plant it with a potting mix formulated for succulents or citrus plants, because these tend to be quick draining. Alternatively, add some coarse sand or orchid bark to all-purpose potting mix to improve its drainage. Do not over-pot a pilea; that is, make sure the roots fill at least half of the pot. If the pot is too large, the soil will take longer to dry and the plant may rot. Wait for roots to completely fill the pot before repotting, and then move up only one size larger.

Although Chinese money plant needs sharp drainage, it also likes regular deep watering. Water when the top inch of potting mix feels dry. Let water wash through the soil and out through the drainage hole of the pot. Remove any water from the saucer, if the pot has one.

This plant often puts out offshoots, or pups, around its base. Once it has several leaves of its own, a pup can be dug out and cut from the mother plant, including the rhizome by which it was attached. Pot the pup and rhizome, and it will thrive as a new plant. You may also find pups originating from the main stem. These can be removed and rooted in water. Be sure to remove the pup with a node intact (a node is a small joint from which roots will develop). Pot the pup once it shows several inches of roots.