SubscribeConnectLearn
Subscribe to our newsletters
PlantsSmart GardeningEdible GardeningContainer GardeningGardensBy RegionSubscribe

Cheyenne Spirit Coneflower Is a Reliable Echinacea for the Garden

Award-winning Echinacea ‘Cheyenne Spirit’ grows and blooms year after year with little input. It has a sturdy growth habit and tolerance for drought.

Meghan Shinn

'Cheyenne Spirit' coneflower is a seed-grown variety that provides large, bright flowers in a range of warm colors, attracting pollinators to the garden throughout the summer. This time-tested echinacea has delighted gardeners with its reliable performance ever since its introduction in 2012. It was named an All-America Selection the following year.

Related: For another classic coneflower, try Echinacea 'Fragrant Angel'.

'Cheyenne Spirit' coneflower produces plants that bloom in a range of warm colors, with flowers spanning close to four inches.

Common name: 'Cheyenne Spirit' coneflower

Botanical name: Echinacea 'Cheyenne Spirit'

Origin: A hybrid coneflower, this selection combines species from the genus Echinacea, which as a whole is native to eastern and central North America.

Flowers: This coneflower blooms throughout summer in a range of colors, from pink, purple and red to all shades of yellow and orange. The flowers are of the composite type, in which a ring of tiny, one-petaled flowers (ray florets) surround a group of tiny, petal-less flowers (disc florets).

Related: "Grow These Perennials for Lasting Garden Color"

Foliage: Deep green, long and narrowing to a point.

Size and habit: This is an herbaceous perennial that reaches just over two feet tall in flower. It develops a low mound of leaves that spans one to two feet wide.

'Cheyenne Spirit' coneflower is a compact perennial that stands up to wind and rain while blooming in summer.

Growing 'Cheyenne Spirit' coneflower

Exposure: Full sun to part shade

How to grow it: Plant it in full sun for the best performance and flowering. However, it will live and even bloom in part shade. It also adapts to various soil types, although it does need good drainage. Keep it watered as it is getting established, but thereafter it tolerates drought. This coneflower also stands up to heat and humidity. It will gently self seed and seedlings typically bloom in their first summer. USDA Zones 4–9.

Related: "Tips for Using Self-Seeding Plants in the Garden"

Images courtesy of All-America Selections

flowering plantsnative plantsperennials
Meghan ShinnAuthor
Related Stories
Pinktini lilac blooms in late spring with warm pink flowers
ShrubsPinktini Lilac Fits Small Gardens and Foundation PlantingsMeghan Shinn
Yellow tubular flowers open on the ends of leafy green stems of Juiced Orange jessamine
ShrubsJuiced Orange Jessamine Attracts Hummingbirds to the GardenMeghan Shinn
Hot pink flowers on Courageous crabapple tree
TreesCrabapples: Classic Spring-Flowering Trees for Any Garden Space
White flowers hang from a twig of two-winged silverbell tree
TreesTwo-Winged Silverbell Tree Fits in Small GardensMeghan Shinn
Deep pink bell-shaped flowers of Interstella pieris
ShrubsInterstella Pieris: a Spring-Blooming Shrub for Shade GardensMeghan Shinn
Purple-blue roses
PlantsArctic Blue Rose Named Among 2025 Winning Roses

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

SitemapAbout UsSubscribeRenew a SubscriptionGive a GiftDigital EditionsCustomer ServiceAdvertisePrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Sister Sites:Cuisine at HomeGarden GatePopular WoodworkingWoodsmithSubscribe to E-Newsletters
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;