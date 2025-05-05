Cheyenne Spirit Coneflower Is a Reliable Echinacea for the Garden

'Cheyenne Spirit' coneflower is a seed-grown variety that provides large, bright flowers in a range of warm colors, attracting pollinators to the garden throughout the summer. This time-tested echinacea has delighted gardeners with its reliable performance ever since its introduction in 2012. It was named an All-America Selection the following year.

'Cheyenne Spirit' coneflower produces plants that bloom in a range of warm colors, with flowers spanning close to four inches.

Common name: 'Cheyenne Spirit' coneflower

Botanical name: Echinacea 'Cheyenne Spirit'

Origin: A hybrid coneflower, this selection combines species from the genus Echinacea, which as a whole is native to eastern and central North America.

Flowers: This coneflower blooms throughout summer in a range of colors, from pink, purple and red to all shades of yellow and orange. The flowers are of the composite type, in which a ring of tiny, one-petaled flowers (ray florets) surround a group of tiny, petal-less flowers (disc florets).

Foliage: Deep green, long and narrowing to a point.

Size and habit: This is an herbaceous perennial that reaches just over two feet tall in flower. It develops a low mound of leaves that spans one to two feet wide.

'Cheyenne Spirit' coneflower is a compact perennial that stands up to wind and rain while blooming in summer.

Growing 'Cheyenne Spirit' coneflower

Exposure: Full sun to part shade

How to grow it: Plant it in full sun for the best performance and flowering. However, it will live and even bloom in part shade. It also adapts to various soil types, although it does need good drainage. Keep it watered as it is getting established, but thereafter it tolerates drought. This coneflower also stands up to heat and humidity. It will gently self seed and seedlings typically bloom in their first summer. USDA Zones 4–9.