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Plant Native Brown-Eyed Susan to Attract Goldfinches

Brown-eyed Susan, or Rudbeckia triloba, brings late-season flowers to naturalistic gardens and attracts birds with its tiny seeds.

Meghan Shinn

Brown-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia triloba) is a cheerful, easy-care wildflower suited to naturalistic gardens and meadow plantings. Its sunny yellow flowers appear in great numbers throughout late summer and autumn, then give way to seed heads that attract songbirds such as American goldfinches.

Related: "Plant Perennials and Grasses to Support Birds All Year"

Brown-eyed Susan, or Rudbeckia triloba, produces bright flowers atop branched reddish stems throughout late summer and well into fall. Credit: Kathryn Geruntho Frank

Common name: Brown-eyed Susan, three-lobed coneflower

Botanical name: Rudbeckia triloba

Origin: This rudbeckia species grows naturally in moist, open woods across roughly the eastern half of North America, as far south as Georgia.

Flowers: This species begins to bloom in its second year of growth. The flowers are daisy-like, with warm-hued rays surrounding a black to brown disc. The rays can be gold or orange. Flowers appear atop wiry, branched, dark red stems. They are larger than those of R. hirta.

Related: Rudbeckia triloba is a key plant in New England Botanic Garden's Beneficial Border. Watch Director of Horticulture Steve Conaway explain this dynamic, wildlife-friendly space.

Foliage: The hairy leaves are dark green. Those at the base of the plant are cut into three lobes, which inspired the specific epithet triloba.

Size and habit: Brown-eyed Susan reaches three to five feet tall in flower. The bulk of the plant remains a lower mound of foliage that can persist over mild winters.

Related: "Help Groundfeeding Birds by Delaying Fall Cleanup"

American goldfinches delight in the numerous tiny seeds produced by coneflowers (Rudbeckia and Echinacea). Credit: Christina Butler/CC BY 2.0

Growing brown-eyed Susan

Exposure: Full to part sun

How to grow it: Rudbeckia triloba is an adaptable, undemanding native plant that can tolerate any soil type and will persist through some drought once it is established. While settling in, it prefers even moisture. Full sun promotes the best growth habit and blooming. It will flower some in light shade, but it may lean or stretch there. This species is known to self-seed, which allows it to persist in the landscape despite its short lifespan (two to three years). USDA Zones 4–9.

bird gardeningflowering plantsnative plantsperennials
Meghan ShinnAuthor
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