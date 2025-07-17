SubscribeConnectLearn
Black Cohosh Contributes Dramatic Summer Flowers to the Shade Garden

Black cohosh, or Actaea racemosa, thrives in shade gardens, where its white bottlebrush flowers add brightness in the summer. This native perennial is easy to grow.

Meghan Shinn

Black cohosh (Actaea racemosa) is a must-have shade-garden plant because it blooms in mid-to late summer. This native perennial's incredibly tall spikes of white flowers catch our attention, and that of pollinators, too. Additionally, its bulky mass of bold-textured green foliage blocks out weeds and provides contrast to finer-leaved or variegated shade plants.

Black cohosh begins to bloom in midsummer, with flowers that open from pearly buds on very tall stems. The bottommost buds open first, with bloom continuing up the stem. Photo credit: Michelle Gervais. Michelle Gervais

Common name: Black cohosh, bugbane, black snakeroot, fairy candles

Botanical name: Actaea racemosa; previously Cimicifuga racemosa

Origin: Woodlands across much of the eastern United States and Canada.

Flowers: From mid- to late summer, bottlebrush-like flowers bloom on stems that hold them well above the foliage. Flower stalks grow to four feet or taller. They are fairly sturdy, but they may lean and stretch toward any light when grown in deeper shade. Butterflies, moths and bees visit the flowers.

Foliage: Medium green in color, the compound leaves are made up of numerous leaflets, which have toothed edges. This arrangement creates a coarse texture similar to a large astilbe. Cultivars 'Brunette' and 'Atropurpurea' have purple to bronze-tinged leaves.

Shown here in earlier summer, black cohosh grows as a mound of coarse compound foliage, out of which the tall flower stalks rise up. Image credit: Kerry Ann Moore.

Size and habit: Actaea racemosa is an herbaceous perennial with a shrublike growth habit. It forms a rounded mound of leaves reaching two to three feet tall and wide. Flowering can double its total height. This growth and flowering habit allows for some flexibility in placement; black cohosh can be placed in front of companions with similar or taller height than its foliage mound. Though tall, its airy flower stalks allow a view through to the plants behind.

Growing black cohosh

Exposure: Part shade, dappled light or full shade

How to grow it: Plant Actaea racemosa where it will receive fewer than four hours of direct sun each day. Avoid afternoon sun, which can scorch the leaves. This woodland perennial will grow well and flower in all-day dappled light or full shade, too. It prefers rich soil that maintains consistent moisture. In these conditions, it is an easy and low-maintenance plant. It can be slow to establish and reach its full potential, but once settled it proves a long-lived and reliable member of the shade garden. It can slowly spread by rhizomes to fill gaps, but it is not aggressive. USDA Zones 3–8.

flowering plantsfoliage plantsnative plantsperennialsshade gardens
Meghan ShinnAuthor

