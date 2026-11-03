An Interview with Legendary Designer Piet Oudolf

Piet and wife Anja in their home garden. Photo by Rick Darke

World-renowned planting designer Piet Oudolf (pronounced Pete OW-dolf) began his career in his home country, the Netherlands, in the mid-1970s. An early leader of the New Perennial design movement, Oudolf became known for naturalistic landscapes that relied on herbaceous plants yet looked attractive in all seasons. His public work in North America includes the Lurie Garden at Chicago’s Millennium Park, the High Line in New York City, the Arrival Courtyard at the Toronto Botanical Garden and Oudolf Garden Detroit.

An interview with Piet Oudolf

Scott Beuerlein: For those unfamiliar with your work, can you please give us a bit of background?

Piet Oudolf: I came from a family that has a restaurant in the countryside and I was working there until I was about 25. I was married, and I realized I didn’t want to do that the rest of my life. So I just found a job in a garden center for Christmas, and I stayed there during spring to propagate plants because they needed some help. And that’s where I became interested in plants. From there I went to work for a contractor and then I went to an evening school to become licensed to work for myself.

In 1975 I started my own one-man company building gardens in a very simple way. After about seven years of making gardens around my city, I felt the need to start growing plants, because I had difficulty finding the plants I wanted to use. I had developed a healthy obsession with plants and how to use them. So my wife, Anja, and I sold our house and bought a derelict farmhouse in the countryside, and that’s where we started a nursery for perennials and grasses. That was more or less the start of my career in plants.

Related Article: The Story Behind Oudolf Garden on Belle Isle Detroit

Oudolf designed the Sculpture Garden at Singer Laren, an art museum in the Netherlands. The garden features work by contemporary Dutch artists exploring connections with nature. Photo: Walter Herfst

The nursery

SB: Your plant palette is different from most designers, broader and deeper. How did you acquire this knowledge and what does it mean for your work?

PO: It’s more that I discovered plants that I wanted to use in gardens, because the nursery is built on the idea that I would keep on designing and making gardens. And at the same time the nursery was so much work when it came to gathering and collecting plants that I liked by visiting other nurseries and getting to know people. We collected plants from all places, from England, Scandinavia, Germany. So we had a very good collection of plants that we could propagate from.

Our nursery became very interesting for people from England, because we had a lot of plants that they didn’t — joe-pye weed and Helenium. And from England we had more of the finer plants, like newer hellebores, Lavatera and more. Plants you couldn’t get in the east, we had them. So we became sort of an exchange for people who love plants. Then I started to create display gardens, and that’s where I learned to design in a way that would really show off plants in a way that was coherent and nice to look at and not just a collection of plants.

We made the nursery public so they could see the plants and write them down, what they would like to have, and in the early ’90s I started to get work as a designer. In the meantime, I had met so many people at conferences, growers from other places, botanists, people from the wild-plant movement. Throughout all these conversations my ideas about planting design started to change. I started to look not only at flowers but also at the character of the plants. Often the conversation was about what more can a plant give you. People from the wild-plant movement were discussing plants and wildlife, plants after flowering, decaying, as skeletons, and all these other aspects that we think about much more nowadays.

Then we were asked to give talks at universities. We wrote our first book, Planting the Natural Garden. That was in 1991. The publisher asked to write a book about what we were growing and what we would like to see in gardens. That became very popular in that time because it was about plants people had never heard of, because we had a lot of species that were garden worthy but seen as wild plants.

The Lurie Garden, in Chicago’s Millennium Park, was Oudolf’s first project in North America. The main area, known as the Light Plate, is an open, sunny space featuring prairie perennials and grasses. Oudolf visited natural habitats with nurseryman Roy Diblik for inspiration. Photo by Robin J. Carlson/Lurie Garden

Well-known garden design projects

SB: When did your career, your notoriety, really take off?

PO: It was in 1996, I think. I had a public project in Sweden, in Perennpark, because I had met the director of public parks in northern Sweden a few years before. We had met each other at conferences but then spoke together on a bus tour. He was very into trees and plants for his small town and he asked me to do a little design. It was not big. About 30,000 square feet. So that was my first design in public space and that garden became an example for many public gardens in Sweden.

Then, I was asked to do a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2000 with Arne Maynard. That garden won Best in Show. So that was also an achievement that made my name more recognized in the gardening world and it led to more work. Not only in the Netherlands, but also my first gardens in Luxembourg and England. Suddenly I had a lot of public work. I worked in Scampston and Pensthorpe and I would work on three or four gardens at a time.

After 9/11, I was asked by Warrie Price from The Battery Conservancy in New York to do a garden of remembrance on the Hudson, where the ferries leave for the Statue of Liberty. We planted that in 2002. It was much appreciated but at that moment I also won a competition to design the Lurie Garden in Chicago. A lot of things came together.

Piet Oudolf's sketch for a section of the High Line in New York ©Piet Oudolf

The High Line, New York

With the High Line, I got a phone call from someone in Field Operations, a landscape-architecture firm. They were in a competition for a derelict raised railroad, and nobody knew what it was, and they asked me if I wanted to do the horticulture. I checked it on the internet and there was a lot of support from very well-known people, and I looked at it. It would be the largest project that I ever had. So I thought if I could do 100 yards, I could do 1,000, so that is why I said yes. Thinking if I could do a small piece, I could do a large piece, not thinking about how much work it really was.

But plants, that’s the only subject I can just overrate myself. I always think I can do it. Then after I said yes, I realized I had almost too much.

SB: Have you gotten to where you have others in your company working on the design?

PO: I don’t have any staff, so I still do the design myself. My design is my work and my ID.

SB: But you are known for your collaborations, with growers and others. Can you tell us how that works?

PO: We’ve built up a network of people we really know, Austin Eischeid, Roy Diblik, landscape architects and other people. Once I got work in America, we worked with people at Field Operations. They have their own people, but they work with people like myself. I always need a landscape architect to work out technically and put together my proposals with the client, because that is not work I do. Although I always do the design, all my work funnels through a landscape architect. So I do my part and all the rest is done by people I know, who know how I work. The planting is my handwriting but that’s the only thing. And I’m not digging in the ground.

SB: How do you source your plants? Because your choices aren’t always readily available, so you must plan years in advance.

PO: Yes, we have to have the planting plans ready before the growing season so the growers always have a season to grow the plants that we need. Before 2000, most plants we used were imported from the Netherlands. Growers we work with could send them over in the winter to be potted up for projects. Since 2000, when we went to work on the Lurie Garden, we went to Roy Diblik and other growers. The propagation industry in America has grown so much that we hardly ever have to bring in plants from the Netherlands anymore. And, if you look at my planting designs, more than 50 percent are American natives.

SB: It seems like Europeans have always had a greater appreciation for North American plants than Americans have had.

PO: That appreciation is real. Our native flora is almost all spring- and early summer-blooming plants and there’s not many plants that flower later. Since the 1950s, there were already the North American plants. Helenium, asters, joe-pye weed and some grasses. Later, maybe the 1980s, they suddenly discovered a bigger range of perennials and grasses, from Panicum to Andropogon, Silphium to Vernonia. So we really built up the range of plants that were garden worthy. The palette we can use is so much that I can’t even use it all.

SB: You tend to have involvement with many of your gardens after the project is finished. Is that part of the contract?

PO: I think it is my profession to do that and to keep in contact, but it all depends on the garden and the management, if they see the necessity. We always talk about it, but in practice there are a lot of people who think they can manage it after I have left the garden. Luckily, most of my most important gardens have an arrangement with me to come back after two years to go around for a few days to make all the notes to keep the garden going and keep the succession going the right way.

SB: That’s important because the gardens are always evolving.

PO: It’s an important subject. People see it as three-dimensional. It’s always growing, always moving and changing.

SB: I saw Five Seasons, the documentary on your work. It was beautiful and moving. One quote stuck with me: “I try to create nature as you would wish to see it.” Gardening is art. The hand of an artist, a human being, lifts plants from nature and makes something more of them.

PO: It’s that extra layer you can put on things you do that makes it so fascinating and so imaginary. You can only feel it. You can see the beauty but there’s something extra that reaches into your soul, or whatever you call it, that comes into you. That’s the real impact.

The plants themselves can do that as well. Plants can have characters that take you in. They have personalities. The way they change in the seasons can grip you.

If you talk about plants, it’s like talking about literature or music or anything else. There’s good music. Not everyone can play Bach as the best musicians can do. There’s always a person who can play it better. Everyone can make a garden, but you can also make a garden a level higher, a garden that arises from the craftsman and the craft.

““Plants can have characters that take you in. They have personalities. The way they change in the seasons can grip you.” ” Share Piet Oudolf

SB: I have this joke that only a gardener can look at God’s green earth and say, “That’s pretty good. But if we move that plant here, and that one there, and maybe a gazing ball in just the right spot…”

PO: Yeah, the variety you can do with plants is so huge. What I and some other people can do for the wider audience that is not aware of the beauty of plants or plantings because they don’t have a garden — that is very satisfying for me. I can make people happy by doing what I do.

Created atop a disused elevated railway line, the garden melds nature-inspired design with the urban environment. Photo courtesy of Piet Oudolf

SB: The first time I went to the High Line, it was such a validating experience for me. Of course, the plantings were more than I imagined, but what got to me was all the people who were enjoying the visit. Most of those people probably weren’t gardeners. They couldn’t identify most of the plants. They probably weren’t aware of how the design worked. But they walked through reverently, like they would in a great cathedral. It was proof of what I already knew: that good gardens affect people. They raise us.

PO: I can imagine. Only when I go in my own garden can my own work still move me. It’s very strange to say, but when I worked in the garden this morning we had this sort of damp weather that takes you away. Again and again. That’s the sort of thing that I know happens and it’s the best thing that can happen. But I can understand it … Do I understand it? Or not?

SB: I guess as an artist maybe you’re so deep into the work that you can’t experience it like others do.

PO: No, and I think you’ve seen it a thousand times and every time you see it, it’s different. In a different moment, weather, whatever sky, and you yourself are in a different mood. This morning there was no noise, no sound, and that plays a part in the experience.

SB: One of the great things about gardens is they change constantly.

PO: And also yourself. You can be in a good mood or a bad mood and you can go through the garden and feel better. It’s not only what you see but what you feel and what it does for you at the moment when you are there. That’s why I think public gardens are so important for the world and the world we live in. To make people aware of what gardens and plants can mean for you.

SB: Another of your quotes: “Garden design isn’t just about plants. It is about emotion. Atmosphere. Sense of contemplation. You try to move people with what you do. You look at this and it goes deeper than what you see. It reminds me of something in the genes, nature or the longing for nature.”

PO: That’s exactly what I just said. It was better in the quote (laughs).

In late 2020, planting was completed at Oudolf Garden Detroit, a collaboration with Roy Diblik, Midwestern designer Austin Eischeid and the Garden Club of Michigan on Detroit’s Belle Isle. Photo by Ryan Southen Photography

SB: In your wildest dreams, what are you hoping that people who visit your gardens take away with them as an experience and for what they will do at home?

PO: I think that no matter how big the gardens are, there is always something you can take home. Maybe take a piece of a perennial border I’ve made and take the ideas home. And also it can be the start of a way of new life. I have met many people who have left some high profession and changed their career to gardening because they couldn’t stand the stress of that life.

And when we worked in Detroit [at the Oudolf Garden Detroit] and saw the volunteers, they were librarians, scientists, so many people of other professions, and maybe they’re already [retired], but gardening can teach you so much. It can intrigue you and you soon see that no matter what you do you will never learn it.

““I think that no matter how big the gardens are, there is always something you can take home.” ” Share Piet Oudolf

SB: Yes. The more you know, the more you realize how much more there is to know. Detroit is a good example. Meredith Simpson, who helped start that garden, in fact is in the process of changing her career because of the experience. Many of the best horticulturists I know are second-career people.

PO: You know, everything I know I’ve learned by myself. Working with people. Knowing people and discussing with people and being willing to learn, so you can call me a second-career horticulturist too.

Oudolf designs for four seasons, as seen in this winter scene at the Hauser + Wirth gallery in Somerset, England. Photo by Jason Ingram

SB: What do you think horticulture will look like 20 years from now? What do you hope it becomes?

PO: More and more interesting, I think. Universities are shifting their ideas about plantings. Architects are trying to use us more and more for their work, unlike years ago. There weren’t many architects who wanted too much green around their creations. Nowadays, it’s totally turned around so that people create buildings into green.

In 20 years’ time, I think it will be even wilder than now. People will want to let it go maybe more, which is not good because gardening is about controlling things along the way. You also have to control the processes. I think what we do and what a few more people do, so much is about the plantings and putting the right plants together in communities so that it looks and feels like the wild. This is just starting. But I think it will still be there in 20 years’ time. Maybe more evolved, but be aware that what we do has only to do with experience and knowledge. You cannot learn it from books. Any books.

Oudolf sketches a planting design. “So much is about the plantings and putting the right plants together in communities,” he says. Portrait by Mark Ashbee

SB: Nothing compares with putting plants in the ground and watching what they do.

PO: Yeah. There are so many books that write about what plants do from people that don’t have the experience we have. Now, of course, if you’re an ecologist, you can write about communities and where plants grow, but we make gardens and we use plants from not only locally but from all temperate places. But I don’t want to make it too complex. It’s probably already hard enough.

SB: The main thing is the right combination of beauty and function, and beauty always has to be part of it.

PO: Whatever we do, we try to build communities in our designs. Plants that grow well together, that don’t try to push each other out, even though they come from different places. That’s also the beauty that we live in a multicultural society these days, why not plants? It’s all about diversity, you know, and the more plants that contribute to wildlife, the better.



SB: Anything that I should have asked you that I didn’t?

PO: My age (laughs). My wife, Anja, has been very important in my life. Because when we started the nursery, I could not have done and achieved what I’ve achieved without her help and support. I could do the design work because she was taking care of the nursery and the children and the PR. So I could concentrate on the plants and that’s all. If she wasn’t there, you wouldn’t be talking to me today.