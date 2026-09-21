Plant ‘Alberto Castillo’ Starflower in Bulb Lawns and Woodland Gardens

'Alberto Castillo' starflower is a cultivar of Ipheion uniflorum, a South American bulb that blooms in spring in North American gardens. It has larger flowers than the straight species, and forms a more sizable clump of foliage. Hardy in winters as cold as USDA Zone 5, this easy-to-grow bulb boasts large, pure white flowers that mix well with grape hyacinths (Muscari), dwarf daffodils (Narcissus) and other small spring-blooming bulbs. Its grassy foliage and willingness to spread makes it a good choice for planting in a lawn. 'Alberto Castillo' starflower also fits well at the edges of woodland gardens, where it can enjoy spring sunshine before the trees fully leaf out.

'Alberto Castillo' starflower is a bulb grown for its white spring flowers. Image credit: Peter coxhead/CC BY-SA 3.0

Common name: 'Alberto Castillo' starflower

Botanical name: Ipheion uniflorum 'Alberto Castillo', syn. Triteleia uniflora 'Alberto Castillo'

Origin: The species Ipheion uniflorum is native to Argentina and Uruguay. The cultivar 'Alberto Castillo' was found growing in a Buenos Aires garden in the early 1980s. It was named for the man who discovered it.

Flowers: Sweetly secented white flowers with six overlapping petals appear on upright stems from mid- to late spring. Each bulb produces multiple flowers.

Foliage: Grasslike and medium green, with a garlic scent when crushed. On established bulbs, the leaves emerge in fall, persist over the winter and then die back in early summer.

Size and habit: The foliage creates a clump roughly four inches tall and wide. Flowers add another three or four inches of height.

Growing 'Alberto Castillo' starflower

Exposure: Full sun to part shade