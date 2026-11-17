Three classic perennials shape a bed that shines from spring through fall

A bumblebee finds late-season sustenance in the aptly named ‘September Charm’ Japanese anemone. Combined with two earlier bloomers, this perennial contributes the backbone of a three-season flower bed. Photo: F. D. Richards/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr.com

You know that stretch of pathway leading up to your front door? The one bordered with lawn grass that’s sitting there being boring?

A bed placed there could greet you every morning with cheerful perennial flowers from the last snowfall in spring to the first killing frost in fall, reappearing each year like old friends ready to party. Nature has plants of extraordinary beauty to put on this show if you have the desire to install them.

Grow The Perfect Trio of Perennials

The bed will enchant in the spring with the prismatic colors of McKana hybrid columbines (Aquilegia McKana Group; USDA Zones 3–9). In summer, ‘Blue Danube’ Stokes’s aster (Stokesia laevis ‘Blue Danube’; Zones 5–9) will show why gardeners call it the perfect perennial. And in fall it will be joined with the rose-pink Japanese anemone rightfully named ‘September Charm’ (Anemone × hybrida ‘September Charm’; Zones 5–8). Here’s how to put this bed together.

Related Article: Pink Flowers Can Look Right at Home in the Fall Garden

Choosing the right garden bed

Let’s make it easy with a modest bed that’s about 12 feet long and 3 to 4 feet wide, snuggled into a spot along the walkway where its good looks can’t be missed. We’re going to shape this bed into a natural rhythm, so it should taper on each end and undulate through the middle section. If the walkway is straight, then the edge of the bed abutting the walkway will also be straight, but the edge on the lawn side should undulate.

Consider the site conditions

For these perennials, in the northern states the entire bed can be in full sun or at least light partial shade, with three or four hours of direct sunshine a day. In Zones 7 and warmer, the spring- and fall-blooming portions of the bed will benefit from partial shade in the afternoon, like that given by a nearby mature tree.

The site should be well drained, with no standing water, especially from irrigation or during the winter. These plants like moist—but not sopping wet—soil. They also like humusy, friable soil. You can achieve this by adding 4 inches of compost to the surface and digging it in to a depth of 10 to 12 inches, breaking up any clods as you go.

Before planting, time the bed: Face it from the walkway and plan for early spring on the left to late fall on the right. You can reverse this timing, but a left-to-right succession feels more intuitive. To site plants with a natural look, use the technique of strewing markers, such as old golf balls or anything small yet easily recognized.

For bulbs or transplants, stand beside the bed, hold the markers in one hand and gently toss them in a sweeping motion across a selected portion of the bed. If the markers land closer than the plants’ recommended spacing, move them a bit farther apart. That said, a little crowding is okay. The idea is to plant the perennials wherever a marker has landed, letting nature make the choice.



A supporting cast for the spring’s starring columbines includes ‘Nikko’ deutzia, a low shrub; species tulips, like Tulipa clusiana, which are reliably perennial; and squill, another petite spring bulb.

Photos: Tulips by Sönke Haas/CC BY-ND 2.0/Flickr.com; Glory of the snow: Barbara Wrzesińska/CC BY-SA 2.5/Wikimedia Commons. Deutzia: Michelle Gervais.

Plants for late winter & spring interest

Let’s start with a few bulbs of late winter or early spring bloom. I like Chionodoxa luciliae, commonly called glory of the snow. (Botanists have currently reclassified Chionodoxa from its own genus into a section of the genus Scilla. But the bulbs haven’t changed, and you may still find them for sale as chionodoxa.)

Scatter an odd number of these little bulbs across the first six to ten inches of the bed. Plant them three inches deep, with pointy ends up, before the ground freezes. The next three feet of soil will be given over to columbines.

Columbines such as the McKana hybrids, which bloom in a range of pastel hues, supply spring color with their nodding flowers and delicate texture with their lacy leaves. Photo by Michelle Gervais

Spring Perennial Anchor: Columbine

Be aware that like all perennial beds, this one takes several seasons to mature. The classic phrase is “first year, sleep; second year, creep; third year, leap.” This is especially true for perennials you plant from seed, like columbines.

Tips for growing columbine from seed

Columbine seeds need cold stratification to germinate. Many growers plant them in the fall before the ground freezes, so they’re exposed to winter temperatures. If you prefer to sow them in spring, place the seeds in your fridge for one month beforehand.

Columbines also need light to germinate, so they should be sown on the soil surface and then pressed down lightly to fully engage with the moist soil. If you’re worried about foraging birds, barely cover the seeds with a loose topdressing that light can penetrate, such as vermiculite or finely shredded leaves.

Instead of strewing markers to space tiny columbine seeds, use this hack for natural-looking placement: Mix the seeds with a cup or two of loose soil and scatter it thinly by hand, using a sweeping motion. Finish by gently pressing the surface. This will keep the seeds properly exposed and usually with plenty of room between seedlings when they emerge. If, after sprouts appear, you find that some seeds fell too close together, thin the seedlings to keep the strongest.

Columbine care & culture

Columbines are hardy from Zone 3 to 9—so they’ll thrive pretty much everywhere. They bloom in their second year; whether you sow them in fall or spring, they use a full growing season to produce strong roots and leaves. Flowers will come the following year.

The genus name Aquilegia derives from a Latin word for eagle, whose talons resemble the long spurs of the flower petals. The colloquial name columbine comes from the Latin for dove; the petals fanning out from the flower’s golden center suggest wings.

Browsing seed catalogs will reveal many beautiful cultivars, but the McKana hybrids have stood the test of time since being named an All-America Selections award winner in 1955. Sold as a mix and sometimes listed as McKana Giants (a nod to their flower size), they bloom in pastel rose, blue, yellow, white, pink or crimson.

Aquilegias are notoriously short-lived. That means after about three years, the plants will naturally reduce flower production, so think of replacing them. This can be achieved by saving and sowing their seed (or leaving the seed heads standing, as columbines readily self-sow). But be aware that the seedlings of hybrids won’t come true—that is, the offspring won’t resemble the parent. If you like a hybrid’s flowers, refresh it by division, done gently in early spring. The divisions may take a year before blooming.

Related Article: Little Lanterns Columbine is a Compact Variety for Shade

‘Blue Danube’ Stokes’s aster steals the show in summer, when it explodes with flowers to rival July 4 fireworks. Below, top to bottom: ‘Moonshine’ yarrow and ‘Pink Mist’ scabiosa can accent the aster. Clockwise from left: Peter E/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0/Flickr.com; Michelle Gervais; Dominicus Johannes Bergsma/CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

Summer Anchor Perennial: ‘Blue Danube’ Stokes’s Aster

The next 4 feet of soil in our 12-foot bed are for the Stokes’s aster (Stokesia laevis ‘Blue Danube’). Place the first few markers to intermingle with the edge of the columbines, then strew 13 or 15 more across the middle section of the bed. Try to keep the natural look rather than the tik-tik-tik of plants in rows and files.

Stokes’s aster growing tips

Stokes’s aster may need moist soil for the first year, but thereafter it will be relatively drought tolerant. It grows in Zones 5 through 9—pretty much everywhere except the coldest parts of the northernmost states. If your soil is alkaline, add some compost or coffee grounds to acidify it. The species is native to the southeastern states where plentiful rains wash alkaline components away, leaving the soil naturally acidic.

Because of its native range, this plant tolerates heat and likes humidity, so it can take as much sun as you’ve got. It can bloom from late July or early August right to the first killing frost, especially if you routinely deadhead it. In Zone 9, like here in California’s Sonoma County, it will even flower during the winter if deadheaded. It makes a long-lasting cut flower, too.

Over the next four to five years, flower production will slow and the plants will need to be divided—a pleasant task that will give you divisions not only to refresh your bed but to share with friends and family. Deer and rabbits tend to avoid it, and diseases are rare. This perennial has been supporting butterflies and other pollinators galore for many thousands of years and will continue to do so on your property.

‘September Charm’ anemone reaches three feet tall in its fall bloom and typically does not need staking. Photo: F. D. Richards/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr.com

Fall Anchor Perennial: ‘September Charm’ Japanese anemone

Let’s give the final three feet of the bed to one of the most charming flowers in any garden: Anemone × hybrida ‘September Charm’. Again, mingle the aster and anemones across their dividing line so their segue is harmonic rather than drastic.

True to its name, ‘September Charm’ will generally start blooming in late August and keep going to the first hard frost. It thrives in part shade to full sun and any moist soil, even one that’s heavy with clay. Its rhizomatous spread does need managing—dig out any unwanted intrusions.

The three-foot flower stalks won’t need staking. The flowers that nod on these stems feature six rose-pink petals surrounding a fluff of golden stamens huddled around a green central pistil. When a breeze makes them dance, you’ll see why they’re called ‘September Charm’.

Embellishments for the anemone include (clockwise from top left) blue sage, New England aster and flax. Photos clockwise from top left: M. Kersten/NMSU IPM/CC BY 2.0/Flickr.com; Andrey Zharkikh/CC BY 2.0/Flickr.com; Tom Norton/CC BY 4.0/iNaturalist.org

Companion Plants for Perennial Beds with Multiseason Interest

You may choose to give the featured perennials in this bed some companions.

The Stokesia pairs beautifully with ‘Moonshine’ yarrow (Achillea ‘Moonshine’; Zones 3–8) and pink pincushion (Scabiosa ‘Pink Mist’; Zones 5–9). These work nicely in a long-lasting cut-flower arrangement in the house as well as in a living association in the garden.

A dark green rhododendron placed behind the anemones will make their rose-pink flowers pop. Good neighbors within the bed include blue sage (Salvia azurea var. grandiflora; Zones 5–9), flax (Linum perenne; Zones 5–8) and New England asters (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae; Zones 4–8).

Those early columbines might benefit from a few more spring bulbs: snowdrops (Galanthus), species tulips (Tulipa), miniature daffodils (Narcissus) and squill (Puschkinia scilloides var. libanotica). If there’s no nearby tree to give them partial dappled shade, you can plant the bed’s edge with a compact shrub like ‘Nikko’ deutzia (Deutzia gracilis ‘Nikko’; Zones 5–8). Its white flowers will enhance rather than dominate the columbines, and it will throw some afternoon shade on their spring flowers.

So, there you have it: a classic garden bed that will give you a colorful “cheerio” from the last snowfall in spring until the hard frosts of fall.