Old Potting Soil: What to Do With It

Wondering what to do with the soil left in containers at the end of the growing season? Here’s how expert veggie gardener Niki Jabbour puts old potting soil to use:

I love growing veggies and herbs in containers on my sunny deck. But, when it’s time to clean and store the pots for winter, I need to find a new use for the spent potting soil. Many gardeners simply dispose of old potting soil in their garbage or city compost bins, but there are several ways to put that old potting soil to work in your garden. Use it to top existing flower and vegetable garden beds, spread it thinly over the lawn, as fill in newly built raised beds, or add it to your compost bins.

Image credit: Niki Jabbour

