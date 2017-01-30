This Seed-starting Tip Makes Transplanting Easier

Don’t sow your seeds without thinking ahead to the day you’ll transplant them into larger pots or into the garden. Here’s a seed-sowing tip that will make those tasks easier:

Choose seed-starting trays that are divided into individual cells, rather than flats. The cells make it much easier to transplant the seedlings, because their roots will not be entangled with those of their neighbors. Sow no more than three seeds per cell. If more than one seed germinates, snip the extra seedling(s) off at soil level, leaving just one seedling to grow on.

Photo credit: Wuthipong Pangjai/Eye Em/Getty Images

