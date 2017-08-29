New Garden Plants Made Easy and Cheap

Some gardeners see self-seeding plants as a nuisance, creating seedlings that need to be pulled and disrupting the intended design of the garden. However, self-seeders can be very helpful to gardeners on a small budget, or those interested in keeping the design loose and experimental.

If you have self-seeding plants in your garden, their volunteer seedlings can be allowed to grow where they pop up, or they can be transplanted to different areas of the garden. To skip this transplanting step, try growing known self-seeders, such as rudbeckia, shown, in containers. Then, as they start to go to seed, simply move the pots to wherever you want these plants to reappear next year. Let nature take its course and you’ll likely see seedlings popping up near the base of the pot in the fall or the subsequent spring (depending on the kind of plant).

Image credit: Brenda Lawlor / iStock / Getty Images Plus

