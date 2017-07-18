Safe Rose Spray Recipe That Really Works

More than 5,000 rose bushes grow at Hershey Gardens in Hershey, Pa., where the gardening staff works hard to keep them free of pests and diseases. They use a chemical spray in the main garden, applying it every week or so and just after a rainstorm. They did not want to use this spray in the dedicated Children’s Garden, so they came up with the following safe rose spray recipe, which they’ve found to be very effective:

Mix one tablespoon of vinegar with one cup of water. Add one and a half tablespoons of baking soda plus one tablespoon of dish soap and one tablespoon of vegetable oil (or any other cooking oil).

Stir this mixture into one gallon of water, and spray it on your roses’ foliage.

Image credit: igabriela / iStock / Getty Images

