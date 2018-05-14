Keep Up with Houseplants As the Seasons Change

As winter shifts to spring, most houseplants’ needs increase. To help houseplants cope with seasonal changes, remember that it’s time to shift watering habits, fertilize and repot. Follow these tips to help your houseplants thrive as the season changes.

Tips for Houseplants During the Changing Seasons

Warmer temperatures and brighter light generally spur a need for more frequent watering of our houseplants. Keep more frequent tabs on the moisture level in your houseplants’ pots, and look at them for signs of new growth, which necessitates more water.

Houseplants are not typically fed during winter, but early spring is the time to start fertilizing them again. To feed them, water your houseplants with plain water first, then dose them with a weak treatment of houseplant fertilizer. Repeat every two to four weeks throughout spring, summer and fall.

Plants that dry out very quickly, lack vigor or show roots growing through the pot’s drainage holes could benefit from repotting. Spring is a good time to repot into fresh planting mix and a larger pot, both of which will support the new growth to come throughout the warmer months of the year.

Learn all about an easy-care and unusual houseplant and how to display it in your home in the book Air Plants: The Curious World of Tillandsias.

Expand the number and variety of tropical plants you can grow by getting a home greenhouse. Learn the ins and outs first with The Greenhouse Gardener’s Manual.

