Bird Feeders: Take Them Down in Spring

If you’ve been helping your local wild birds by supplying them with birdseed through the winter, that’s wonderful. However, once spring ramps up it’s time to take the feeders down.

Here’s why:

Tips for storing bird feeders and leftover birdseed until next fall:

Wash bird feeders with mild soap and warm water. Rinse them well and allow them to thoroughly dry before stowing them in your shed, garage or other storage space.

Unopened bags of seed can be stored intact in a cool, dry space that is free of rodents. Seed in opened bags should be transferred to a dry, airtight container before going into cool, dry storage. The goal is to keep the seed dry and away from humidity so that it doesn’t grow mold. Inspect the seed before serving it in fall.

Image credit: ClarkNL42 / Getty Images

Related Posts: