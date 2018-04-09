2018 Garden Giveaway

One lucky gardener is going to win the whole prize package and it could be YOU…but only if you enter.

Enter now to win the Grand Prize Package that contains products from all of the sponsors named below. Enter as often as you like from April 9 – May 7, 2018, at midnight. Prize drawing will take place May 8, 2017. Winner will be notified by email. Good luck!

2018 Spring Giveaway Grand Prize Package

Bluestone Perennials $100 gift certificate

Bluestone Perennials grows and ships more than 1,000 varieties of the finest perennials and shrubs; an amazing plant selection ranging from beloved garden favorites to the latest new introductions. All plants are 100% guaranteed! Prize is a $100 gift certificate.

Visit www.BluestonePerennials.com

Lee Valley $200 gift certificate

Most experts know that the key to great outdoor spaces is the quality tools that you use to build or maintain them. When you invest wisely in your lawn and garden tools, you can be assured you’ll have years of excellent performance. Use your $200 Lee Valley gift card to get some of the best quality and most unique tools for your lawn-and-gardening needs!

For all your tool needs, visit www.LeeValley.com

Paw Paw Everlast plant markers $30

Our labels are called “EVERLAST” for a reason. Made in the USA, these attractive, durable labels retain presentation year after year. Choose from 30 Copper or 30 Heavy Duty Rose Style Labels with Stainless Steel Wires. We’ll also include a marking pen!

PAW PAW EVERLAST LABEL COMPANY – for all your garden labeling needs!

Visit www.EverlastLabel.com

Horticulture Magazine subscription $30

For over 100 years, smart gardeners have trusted Horticulture! Published every other month, this one-year subscription to Horticulture will provide you with expert garden-design advice, timely tips and techniques to grow successfully and inspiration through gorgeous garden photography! Valued at $26.95 (international subscription); $19.95 (U.S. subscription).

www.Hortmag.com

