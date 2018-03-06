Venus Dogwood Tree Dazzles With Beauty and Vigor

Virtues: Venus dogwood is a small tree that offers excellent spring and fall interest as well as excellent disease resistance and ease of care. This tree’s fruit attracts birds in the fall.

Common name: Venus dogwood

Botanical name: Cornus ‘KN30-8’

Exposure: Full to part sun.

Season: Spring for flowers; fall for colorful foliage and ornamental fruit that feeds the birds.

Flowers: Flowers with large, rounded, white bracts appear in profusion from late spring into early summer. Small red fruit follows in the fall.

Foliage: The clean green foliage takes on a nice red color in the fall. Dogwood is deciduous.

Habit: Venus dogwood is a small ornamental tree that reaches between 15 and 20 feet tall with an equal canopy width.

Origins: This dogwood is one of a series bred at Rutgers University, named the Jersey Star series. Jersey Star dogwoods are crosses between Pacific dogwood (Cornus nuttallii) and Korean, or kousa, dogwood (C. kousa). The program created selections with excellent winter hardiness and excellent resistance to two common dogwood diseases: powdery mildew and anthracnose.

How to grow Venus dogwood: Site in full to part sun, in well-drained soil. In hot regions, plant this dogwood tree where it will receive some shade during the hottest part of the day. Dogwood prefers acidic conditions. Provide deep, regular supplemental watering throughout the first growing season. Thereafter this tree can tolerate dry spells. Venus dogwood has a naturally elegant and compact shape, so it should not need pruning. If pruning is desired, however, do it in while the tree is dormant in winter. USDA Zones 5–9.

