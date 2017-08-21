It’s hard to find plants named after the total solar eclipse 2017. And to be honest, these plants aren’t really named after the eclipse either. They are named so that they call to mind today’s eclipse though!
News and anticipation of the eclipse is everywhere. Some of Team Horticulture’s members are considering traveling 5 hours south to view the total solar eclipse—we’ll report back if they get to see it live and in person. We will experience a partial eclipse here in southwestern Ohio where Horticulture is located, so we’ll definitely be peering skyward through approved glasses at the appointed time.
You can track the eclipse here. If you're lucky enough to live in the path of today's total solar eclipse, or brave enough to have traveled to see it, we'd love to hear your stories.
Not quite named for the total solar eclipse 2017, but here are a couple plants we love:
Hydrangea arborescens ‘Total Eclipse’
Common Name: smooth hydrangea
Type: Deciduous shrub
Family: Hydrangeaceae
Native Range: Eastern United States
Zone: 3 to 9
Height: 3 to 5 feet
Spread: 3 to 5 feet
Bloom Time: June to September
Bloom Description: White
Sun: Part shade
Water: Medium
Maintenance: Low
Suggested Use: Naturalize, Rain Garden
Flower: Showy
Tolerate: Rabbit, Erosion, Clay Soil, Dry Soil, Wet Soil, Shallow-Rocky Soil, Black Walnut
xHeucherella ‘Solar Power’
Common Name: foamy bells
Type: Herbaceous perennial
Family: Saxifragaceae
Zone: 4 to 9
Height: 1.00 to 1.50 feet
Spread: 1.00 to 1.50 feet
Bloom Time: May to July
Bloom Description: White
Sun: Full sun to part shade
Water: Medium
Maintenance: Medium
Flower: Showy
Leaf: Colorful
