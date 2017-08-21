It’s hard to find plants named after the total solar eclipse 2017. And to be honest, these plants aren’t really named after the eclipse either. They are named so that they call to mind today’s eclipse though!

News and anticipation of the eclipse is everywhere. Some of Team Horticulture’s members are considering traveling 5 hours south to view the total solar eclipse—we’ll report back if they get to see it live and in person. We will experience a partial eclipse here in southwestern Ohio where Horticulture is located, so we’ll definitely be peering skyward through approved glasses at the appointed time.

You can track the eclipse here. If you’re lucky enough to live in the path of today’s total solar eclipse, or brave enough to have traveled to see it, we’d love to hear your stories. Come over to Horticulture magazine’s Facebook page, LIKE our page and then tell us your eclipse story.

Not quite named for the total solar eclipse 2017, but here are a couple plants we love:

Hydrangea arborescens ‘Total Eclipse’

Common Name: smooth hydrangea

Type: Deciduous shrub

Family: Hydrangeaceae

Native Range: Eastern United States

Zone: 3 to 9

Height: 3 to 5 feet

Spread: 3 to 5 feet

Bloom Time: June to September

Bloom Description: White

Sun: Part shade

Water: Medium

Maintenance: Low

Suggested Use: Naturalize, Rain Garden

Flower: Showy

Tolerate: Rabbit, Erosion, Clay Soil, Dry Soil, Wet Soil, Shallow-Rocky Soil, Black Walnut

xHeucherella ‘Solar Power’

Common Name: foamy bells

Type: Herbaceous perennial

Family: Saxifragaceae

Zone: 4 to 9

Height: 1.00 to 1.50 feet

Spread: 1.00 to 1.50 feet

Bloom Time: May to July

Bloom Description: White

Sun: Full sun to part shade

Water: Medium

Maintenance: Medium

Flower: Showy

Leaf: Colorful

