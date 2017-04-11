Perennial Salvia ‘Crystal Blue’ Stands Apart

Virtues: Pale blue flower color sets this perennial salvia apart from other varieties, which tend to be deep blue or purple. ‘Crystal Blue’ salvia also blooms early for a salvia. It is easy to grow.

Common name: ‘Crystal Blue’ perennial salvia

Botanical name: Salvia nemorosa ‘Crystal Blue’

Exposure: Full sun.

Season: Late spring to early summer, for flowers.

Flowers: Small light blue flowers line upright stems beginning in late spring and continuing into early summer. If the plant is sheared back after it blooms, it might flower again. ‘Crystal Blue’ salvia is noted for its flower color that is much lighter than most other perennial salvia varieties.

Habit: This perennial salvia grows to 20 inches tall and 26 inches wide

Origins: Bred by Jerry VanderKolk and introduced in 2014 by Walters Gardens and Proven Winners as part of the Color Spires series. The species Salvia nemorosa is native to central Europe and western Asia.

How to grow ‘Crystal Blue’ salvia: Site in full sun, in average garden soil with good drainage. Regular moisture promotes the best bloom, but the plant can tolerate some drought. USDA Zones 3–8.

Image courtesy of Walters Gardens, Inc.

