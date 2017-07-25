Gaura Karalee Petite Pink Is a Social Butterfly

Virtues: Karalee Petite Pink gaura, or wand flower, is a social butterfly in the garden for a few reasons. Its pink flowers look like butterflies, for one thing. Another reason is its habit; with its low foliage and taller wands of flowers, this perennial is best grown in swaths or mixed in among other garden plants, among which its wands can thread and mingle. Lastly, this plant is a social butterfly because it draws attention! Its bright color and the movement of its airy flower stems in the slightest breeze beckon garden visitors to take a closer look.

Common name: Karalee Petite Pink wand flower,

Botanical name: Gaura lindheimeri Karalee Petite Pink

Exposure: Full or part sun

Season: Summer, for flowers

Flowers: Pink flowers appear all summer long, lining upright stems. New flowers continually appear at the tops of the stems as lower flowers fade and fall away. The flowers have four petals arranged in a way that resembles butterfly wings. Long stamens add to the interest of the flowers.

Foliage: Dark green foliage is held primarily at the base of the plant; the flowering stems extend well above it. The foliage can take on a deep reddish cast.

Habit: This perennial gaura grows just 14 to 20 inches tall and 12 to 18 inches wide. It has an upright shape.

Origins: Karalee Petite Pink is a Proven Winners selection of Gaura lindheimeri, a species native to Texas and Louisiana.

How to grow Karalee Petite Pink: Site in full or part sun, in average soil with good drainage. This aura can be grown in the garden or in containers. It tolerates some drought but even watering will promote the best flowering. Gaura tolerates heat and humidity. USDA Zones 5–9.

Because the flower stems continually grow longer through the summer, you might wish to trim them back at some point. New flower wands will emerge and bloom. This task is optional and not necessary for the health or continued flowering of the plant. Another strategy is to plant gaura in masses or among other perennials; this way the flower wands will find support as they grow. Avoid overfeeding gaura, as this will make the flowering wands weak and floppy.

