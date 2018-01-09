Echeveria Ruby Slippers: a Colorful, Fuzzy Succulent

Virtues: Here’s a cheerful succulent that’s easy to grow in a bright spot indoors where winters are cold or outside year-round where the weather remains mild. The color and texture of its leaves will warm your heart!

Common name: ‘Ruby Slippers’ echeveria

Botanical name: Echeveria harmsii ‘Ruby Slippers’

Exposure: Full sun

Season: Year-round for foliage, summer for flowers.

Flowers: Fuzzy orange buds open to reveal yellow interiors. The flowers are carried in clusters on stems that rise above the foliage.

Foliage: Paddle-shape green leaves are covered with soft, silvery fuzz. The tips of the leaves are a deep pink-red.

Habit: ‘Ruby Slippers’ echeveria is a shrubby succulent with woody stems densely covered with foliage. It typically reaches 6 to 12 inches tall and wide.

Origins: The species Echeveria harmsii is native to Mexico.

How to grow ‘Ruby Slippers’ echeveria: Provide free-draining, gritty soil and bright light or full sun, which will keep the plant compact. Water only when the soil completely dries. ‘Ruby Slippers’ echeveria is rated winter hardy to USDA Zones 10 and 11. Elsewhere it must come inside for the winter.

