‘Diana Remembered’ Hosta Is a Standout Selection

Virtues: The ‘Diana Remembered’ hosta, named in honor of the late Princess Diana, is a beautiful variety with thick, broad, substantial green leaves edged in silvery white. The late-summer flowers are exceptionally large and fragrant.

Common name: ‘Diana Remembered’ hosta, ‘Diana Remembered’ funkia or ‘Diana Remembered’ plantain lily

Botanical name: Hosta ‘Diana Remembered’

Exposure: Part shade to full shade

Season: Spring to fall for foliage; mid- to late summer for flowers.

Flowers: In midsummer, 3-inch-long tubular white flowers appear in clusters atop 24-inch-tall stems, opening in succession over a number of weeks. These white flowers are fragrant and exceptionally large compared to many other hostas.

Foliage: ‘Diana Remembered’ hosta foliage is dusky green at the center with a wide creamy or silvery white margin. The leaves are fairly matte and they have a softly rippled texture.

Habit: This hosta grows to about 15 inches tall and 24 inches wide, with a mounded habit. The flowering stems rise to about 24 inches tall in total.

Origins: ‘Diana Remembered’ is a hosta variety that was discovered growing as a sport of the variety ‘Seventh Heaven’ by John Kulpa in 1997.

How to grow ‘Diana Remembered’ hosta: Site this plant in part or full shade, in average soil with good drainage. Keep the soil evenly moist for the first season, but once the plant is established it can tolerate some drought. That said, growth and flowering will be best with moderate watering. A few hours of sun will also promote better flowering. Propagate by division in spring. USDA Zones 4–9.

