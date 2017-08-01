Agastache Mango Tango Checks All the Boxes

Virtues: Agastache Mango Tango has many things gardeners look for in a perennial for late summer: It blooms for a long time (midsummer to fall), it attracts hummingbirds and butterflies, it tolerates drought and heat and it resists deer and rabbits.

Common name: ‘Mango Tango’ agastache, giant hyssop, hummingbird mint

Botanical name: Agastache ‘Mango Tango’

Exposure: Full sun

Season: Midsummer to early fall, for flowers

Flowers: Peachy orange flowers line the flowering stems, blooming out of dark pink calyxes (outer casings of the flower buds).

Foliage: Triangular and medium green, the leaves have a minty fragrance.

Habit: Agastache Mango Tango grows just 18 inches tall and slightly more narrow, giving it an upright shape that fits easily into small spaces, containers or the front of the flower border.

How to grow Agastache Mango Tango: Site in full sun and average soil with good drainage. Provide water until the plant is established, but thereafter it has good drought tolerance. USDA Zones 6–9.

Image courtesy of Walters Gardens

