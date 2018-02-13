Plants That Prefer to be Root Bound

One thing that holds some people back from keeping houseplants or gardening in containers is the idea that the plants will need relatively frequent repotting and therefore be a bit high maintenance. Happily, there are some plants that like to be root bound:

It’s generally best to keep cacti and other succulent plants underpotted, because it guards against rot. African violets (shown) and the related cape primrose do well when kept root bound, as do peace lilies, sansevieria, spider plants and ficus. In fact spider plants and sansevieria can continue to thrive even until their steel-like roots break the container in which they’re grown.

