How to Grow Toad Lilies for Fall Flowers

Toad lilies (Tricyrtis) signal the end of summer with their vivid, orchid-like blooms. Although they may look delicate, these hardy perennials are actually fairly easy to grow.

Toad lily tips:

Most toad lilies prefer partial or full shade, but several tolerate full sun, especially if they are kept watered

The require humus-rich soil that stays slightly moist but drains well

Toad lilies will tolerate some drought once established, but the tips and edges of their leaves may turn brown in dry times

Hardiness varies by species and cultivar, but in general Tricyrtis survives in USDA Zones 5 through 9

In the colder end of their growing range, plant them in a southern exposure so the will break dormancy early enough in spring to develop and flower before the fall’s killing frost

Toad lilies spread by underground stems, something to keep in mind when choosing a location and companion plants

Rabbits may eat these perennials, so use wire fencing and/or rabbit spray around them where rabbits are common

Good companions include hosta, Solomon’s seals (Polygonatum) and astilbe

Image credit: autaka / iStock / Getty Images

Related Posts: