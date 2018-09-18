How to Grow Toad Lilies for Fall Flowers

Toad lilies (Tricyrtis) signal the end of summer with their vivid, orchid-like blooms. Although they may look delicate, these hardy perennials are actually fairly easy to grow.
Toad lily tips:
- Most toad lilies prefer partial or full shade, but several tolerate full sun, especially if they are kept watered
- The require humus-rich soil that stays slightly moist but drains well
- Toad lilies will tolerate some drought once established, but the tips and edges of their leaves may turn brown in dry times
- Hardiness varies by species and cultivar, but in general Tricyrtis survives in USDA Zones 5 through 9
- In the colder end of their growing range, plant them in a southern exposure so the will break dormancy early enough in spring to develop and flower before the fall’s killing frost
- Toad lilies spread by underground stems, something to keep in mind when choosing a location and companion plants
- Rabbits may eat these perennials, so use wire fencing and/or rabbit spray around them where rabbits are common
- Good companions include hosta, Solomon’s seals (Polygonatum) and astilbe
Image credit: autaka / iStock / Getty Images
